Exit Interview: Devonte Wyatt

Former Bulldog defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt met with the media to recap his Georgia career and his NFL future ahead of a potential first-round selection in this year's draft.

How does it feel to be a projected first-rounder after your Senior Bowl performance?

Wyatt: "I mean it's amazing. It's a blessing come true. It hasn't come true yet because I haven't been drafted yet. If I do, it'll definitely be a blessing that came true. But at the same time, you've got to keep your head down until that happens."

How have interviews been going?

Wyatt: "Interviews have been going great. Everybody's happy, smiling. as long as you see that, you should feel more confident."

What is it like being back in Indianapolis?

Wyatt: "Man, just looking, this end zone right here, we scored. It definitely feels good. I'm confident."

What do you want to show the scouts this week? Are you going to do all of the tests?

Wyatt: "I'm not doing bench. I'm saving bench for pro day. But definitely everything else, I'm doing. What I'm trying to show, I'm just trying to show, he can move. This guy right here is crazy. I want their eyes to be like this. So definitely that's something I want to show off."

Can you give us a sense of the quick turnaround from playing in the national championship to preparing for the combine?

Wyatt: "Playing in the national championship, come on now, who doesn't want to play in that? That was just an amazing feeling all the way around. But the turnaround, going straight to the Reese's Bowl, that Reese's Bowl is just straight business. That's where you go to showcase against any player or any DI player, just to show what you can against anybody, just not through your schedule or your conference, any conference."

How did playing on that Georgia defense help elevate your game?]

Wyatt: "It's crazy. You just look at that defense and look how many players that can play in the NFL defense and can start. But just playing with those guys, it gives me a look of how it's going to look in the league. I'm definitely prepared and I'm definitely ready."

Where does your confidence come from?

Wyatt: "It comes over time, man. I'm just now kind of getting used to doing media, but you've just got to go in there with the confidence. You can't go in there scared, you can't go in there hesitant because you think you'll just mess up or say something you don't mean. Once you go in there with the confidence, it'll come easily."

What was it like being "the other guy" on Georgia's defensive line next to Jordan Davis?

Wyatt: "I don't even feel like the other guy. I felt like the family, I felt like a brother. They never treated me, nobody ever acted like they were bigger than another person. We all were balanced together, we all came together. That's one thing I love about my boys, Jordan, they always kept me up, I kept them up. We always pushed each other."

What range of techniques did you play in the Georgia defense?

Wyatt: "I play everything. I play from a five, two-wide, four-wide, three, zero, anything. I play all the way around. That's why I feel like I'm versatile to play in any defense in the NFL."

Where did your football journey start?

Wyatt: "It started park ball. Everybody starts from park. I really just started really getting into football in like high school. That's when I really got into football and I really knew I loved it. Ninth grade, I knew I loved football. Once I get to hitting people and you get up and smile, it's different. It's like, okay, I love this sport."

What have the conversations been like between the Georgia and Alabama players?

Wyatt: "The conversations have been great. We're all going to talk our crap, 'We did this, we did that.' But that's just a part of football. But at the same time, we're all connected. At the end of the day, it's all about connecting with the person from the other team because we're all humans. We're all trying to reach one goal.

The receivers are talking back and forth about the title game?

Wyatt: "The little guys are always talking. They do the most talking. Big guys, we're more calm and relaxed.

If you were a draft analyst writing about Devonte Wyatt, what would you write about yourself?

Wyatt: "If I was writing about myself, I'd be like, 'This guy's amazing! He's the best guy I've ever met!' If that was me, I'd definitely be like I love this guy, he's got a great personality, he can move. He's definitely going to be a great player in the NFL, that's something I'd say about myself."

If you had to show just one game to an NFL scout, what game would it be?

Wyatt: "Come on, SEC. Not SEC, matter of fact, SEC and national (championships). Me personally, that's my best games."

Could you play running back?

Wyatt: "Oh yeah, easily. They could put me back there, I'd look like Derrick Henry."

What's something you're trying to add to your game?

Wyatt: "Play recognition, that's something I'm trying to add. Once I get that first step, I want to know if it's a run or pass or play-action. Once you can recognize it before the offensive line will even know what you're fixing to do, you're fixing to wreck the game."

Why didn't we see more of you in interviews at Georgia?

Wyatt: "Preparation, man. We're just prepping for this moment right here. I wasn't comfortable doing media, so I had to ease my way into it. But that's why I love Georgia because they show you the right way, they do the right things. I really appreciate Coach Smart and the whole UGA nation."

What was it like after the national championship?

Wyatt: "Coming back to campus, getting off that plane, it was so crazy. We flew to Atlanta. Driving to the University of Georgia in Athens, there's people just on the side of the road cheering. I was like, wow, all this for us. It was amazing. That's when I was really like we did something special for Georgia, period."

You're a pretty upbeat guy - is there a switch you have to flip when you get on the field?

Wyatt: "Oh man, a switch has definitely got to flip. Once you get on the field, now, you can't be the nice guy, you can't be smiling. You can have fun with it, but it definitely gets more serious. For me, I like to focus, I like to lock in because it's important. It's important and it's your job. But at the same time, I don't even look at it like a job. I look at it like it's something I love to do."

What were the hitting drills at Georgia like? How do you ease up in practice?

Wyatt: "Those were crazy, man It was definitely physical, fast. That just tells you what type of person it is once you get in that pit, man. If you're going in there soft, you're like, wow, this guy's soft. If you go in there dominating, you're like, oh yeah, we can trust this man, we can put him on the field. We know he's going to give it his all regardless."



Why do you love the game as much as you do?

Wyatt: "Because you get to hit. I can't just get off this podium right now and hit one of y'all. I'd go straight to jail. But definitely, I just like to have fun. You get to meet new people, too. You get to meet new guys, you get to meet their families, kids. It's just a lot of connection, a lot of networking."

Is there a role model anywhere in your life?

Wyatt: "I'd say my family, my mom, my dad, my brothers. They're my role models.

What was your perspective on Kelee Ringo's pick-6?

Wyatt: "At first when I saw that pick-6, man, I blocked for one second and I got on my knees. I was like, man, it's over with because I knew Kelee was going to run it back because Kelee's the fastest person on the team. Once I saw that, I just knew it's over. We did it. Once that happened, I just knew. People were crying. The play wasn't even over yet, people were crying when they saw the pick. I was like, man, it's crazy."

Who are the next emerging stars for the Georgia defensive line?

Wyatt: "Zion Logue, you've definitely got number 88, y'all know who that is, Carter. A couple of freshmen boys coming in I feel like are going to do good because I watched them do some drills before I left. I've got confidence in them."

You said you thought Jalen Carter might be the best out of you guys?

Wyatt: "Jalen Carter's definitely going to be amazing. The man's got talent. He's strong, he's fast. I can't wait to see him play next year. I can't wait to see him go through the process I'm going through right now. As long as he keeps his head straight and stays positive, the sky's the limit for him."

What has it been like going through this journey with Jordan Davis? What is it that keeps you two connected?

Wyatt: "Me and Jordan, we stuck together even since we left the national championship. We've trained together in Arizona. The connection's still the same, we're brothers. We go out and have fun, we laugh, we joke, we make new friends. We just try to bring joy everywhere we go, period."

When did it hit you that you won a national title?

Wyatt: "When I got back to Georgia. When I got back to Georgia, because I was so tired that morning. But just seeing all those people on the side of the road, like I said, just put tears in my eyes. I was like, wow, this is real."

What's it mean to come from Decatur to be standing here today?

Wyatt: "I mean it's a blessing. Coming from my school, you never, especially the environment I came from, you never know if you're going to go to college. You never know what's after high school coming out of high school. Me just getting a scholarship and taking a chance to go to Georgia, it definitely was a blessing for me."

How gratifying was it to see George Pickens run that 40-yard dash?

Wyatt: "He proved everybody wrong. Everybody thought he was going to run a 4.6. I was like, George running a 4.6? I definitely had confidence in him running what he said, a 4.4. I knew it, and I didn't even watch him train. I watched him catch the ball, I know he can catch. Everybody knows that. I knew he was going to put up some good numbers when he got here."

How much of a trash talker are you, especially being on Georgia's defense last year?

Wyatt: "Yeah, I can be a trash talker now because we're the national champions. When you become national champs, you can be a trash talker. You've got a ring to back it up."

Is having that edge and confidence important for being a defensive lineman?

Wyatt: "Yeah, definitely. You've got to have the confidence. If you don't have the confidence, you're not going to perform well. You've got to have that confidence going to the league, and going anywhere. You've just got to have that confidence because if you don't, it's not going to go how you want it."

How much did Stetson Bennett celebrate after winning the title?

Wyatt: "See, I wasn't even, it was so crazy. Once we won, everybody split up with their families. I don't even know what Stetson did. Obviously, he had a lot of fun."

What's the hardest thing Georgia does with its conditioning in the offseason?

Wyatt: "Them crazy right there, man. Them right there, you've got to be prepared for because if you're not, it's going to break you. It's everything, it's literally everything. Everything we do is going to be hard. We call it dog time. They're going through it right now as we speak. Just going through them, I feel like it'll get you tough. It gets you prepared. You feel healthy, you feel strong. I feel like it definitely helped us win the national championship."

How do you feel Georgia prepared you for the NFL?

Wyatt: "Georgia did a great job, I kid you not. I'm more confident in Georgia and all the players that are there right now to reach the limit because Kirby Smart's going to push you regardless of anything. They definitely get you prepared on and off the field. That's one thing I love about Georgia and I respect them so much for what they do."

What role did Tray Scott have in you and the defensive line raising their game?

Wyatt: "Tray Scott, he's a father figure. He's been a father figure to all three of us. He taught us how to live on and off the field, like Coach Smart. Just being in the room with Coach Scott, you're definitely going to have a lot of life lessons. You're definitely going to get a lot of preaching. He's going to preach to you, but he's going to be real. He's going to tell you real, he's not going to lie to you, he's not going to do anything. He's there to help you."

Who's going to be the guy that steps up as a leader for Georgia?

Wyatt: "They still got Chris Smith there, they've still got Kearis. They're definitely going to have great leadership there still. Definitely got confidence in those boys to take over the team and do what they've got to do to put them back in position to get a national championship."

How high is the ceiling for Jalen Carter?

Wyatt: "The ceiling is high. It's higher than this stadium, I promise you that one."



