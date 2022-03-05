Exit Interview: Derion Kendrick

Derion Kendrick took the podium early on Saturday morning. He spoke with reporters about his Georgia career, winning another national championship, what he can bring to the NFL, and more.

The last day of NFL Scouting Combine interviews for Georgia started with one of its secondary stalwarts.

What is it like being back in Indianapolis after winning the national title? (I THINK)

Kendrick: "As y'all know, the first game didn't go how we wanted it to. But just to have that second chance, it really meant a lot to us just having that second chance and being able to play the best once again. It's hard to beat a good team twice. Just going out there to prove what we can do."

When did it hit you that you had won another national title?

Kendrick: "Just in the locker room before the game. Not too high of an energy, not too low. Everybody was quiet in their own zone. I just knew that we were going to have a great game that night."

What was your perspective on Kelee Ringo's pick-6?

Kendrick: "I was proud of him. A couple drives before that, I was telling him, 'I need you. I need you right here. This is our last chance to close the game.' That drive came, he catches the interception. I was on the other side of the field. I was like, yeah, nobody's catching him. He's a 4.3 type of guy. I was like, 'Yeah, it's over with.'"

What does Georgia have returning at corner and who is going to step up?

Kendrick: "Well, Kelee Ringo, which is one corner. Then a couple young guys, Kamari Lassiter, Nyland Green, people like that. Also the freshmen that are coming in. Just trying to go back and tell them guys, hey, it doesn't matter what age you are, you can be a leader. You can go out there and perform as well as anybody."

What will it take for Georgia to stay on top of Alabama?

Kendrick: "I would say not really worry about the past. The past doesn't lead over to the next season. Just start over, get back into your routine, and just keep your head down and work."

What was it like being coached by Will Muschamp?

Kendrick: "He's really a mentor to me, just being there when I needed a shoulder to lean on. I just appreciate him for that. I would say in the meeting room, just getting us fired up. Some days it's like, oh, we're doing this again. But he just gets us fired up and gets us ready. Great energy each and every day."

How would you break down George Pickens?

Kendrick: "Some people don't know, he's very intelligent as a player. Very manipulative of a DB - gets you in leverages, knows how to break you off, stuff like that. Point of attack, it's crazy. He goes and gets the ball, great hands. He's a tough guy to cover."

Which wide receiver has given you the most trouble in your career?

Kendrick: "I would say, really, Ja'Marr Chase. Physical, fast guy, a great player. He was NFL ready when he was in college."

If you had to show an NFL coach one game, what would it be?

Kendrick: "I would say my last game, Alabama. Just going out there and getting that second chance and showcasing what I can do, just locking up that one side of that field."

When you've met with NFL teams, has the way things ended at Clemson come up?

Kendrick: "You know, teams are looking for the best off the field, mostly, so they don't have to worry about you getting in trouble and stuff like that. So yes sir, it has come up. I own up to my mistakes."

What do you want to show teams personally this week about your character?

Kendrick: "Just to show them all that stuff is behind me. I made some bad decisions, stuff like that. But just growing up as a person maturity-wise, communicating with my coaches over time. That's some things I had to work on."

What is it like disconnecting from one school and buying into another when you transfer?

Kendrick: "I stayed connected with my teammates mostly from Clemson. Just staying connected and trying to work with them, but also building the chemistry with my new teammates as well. Just working every day and giving each other pointers on how do we get better over time."

How much did season opener against Clemson mean to you?

Kendrick: "It really meant a lot, coming from that program, going through the things that I went through. Just God put me back in that position to get another chance. It really meant a lot. Came in and just locked in, to be honest. Not being too high and not being too low on the game, just staying composed."

What is it you think you can bring to the next level?

Kendrick: "Just bring energy to whatever team I get drafted to. Also, just being that physical-type guy, whether it's press or coming up to tackle somebody. Some corners don't like to do that, but I'm one of those corners that's willing."