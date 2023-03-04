His best now has Jones in a position to possibly be a first-round pick in this year's NFL Draft. Meeting with reporters at the combine, Jones reflected on his Georgia career, discussed the strengths of his game, and more.

"I really don't remember what happened. I just remember Coach (Matt) Luke coming and telling me 'Hey get ready to go in.' And I remember going, 'Oh God,'" Jones said. "This was out of nowhere. I really didn't know what to expect. I was stressed out a little bit and just went in and tried to perform at my best."

Jones entered Georgia's 2021 National Championship Game win over Alabama as a reserve in the second quarter. He never looked back, playing well that night and starting every game at left tackle in 2022.

On his athleticism: "I think it helps me out a lot. Just being able to have these sweet feet. I think it will help me at the next level, along with all my other attributes. Started in high school playing all these other sports, basketball helped me a lot. Just staying in sports, that's really all it was."

On one game he would show scouts: "I'll probably say the Oregon game. It was the first game of the season. We had a lot to prove, losing 15 people. We came out with a chip on our shoulders and just tried to play to the best of our ability. I think we proved that."

On playing against great defensive players in practice at Georgia: "Man it was great. Georgia, we've always been known for our defense. Just going against guys like Nolan, Travon, Azeez, Jermaine Johnson. It really ups your game. Practice was always harder than the games for me. I just always took it like that. I took every practice like a game. Try and take the best possible reps every day. We practice physical, we practice hard; that's what Georgia was known for."

On Jalen Carter as a teammate and a leader: "Great. We hang out outside football. People try and put out these character issues that he has, it's not true. I can say that from personal experience. It started before we even got to college at the Under Armour All-American game. That's when we first met. He was a great dude, real chill, calm, cool, and collected. Nothing going on, didn't do too much. Just sat around, not really into everything else that goes on. He's really just chill and laid back. He stays to himself, he doesn't really bother nobody. That's the type of person he is."

On Earnest Greene: "Earnest came in, he was ready. He was very physical, heavy hands, good pass sets, good run blocking, good finisher. He showed all the attributes to play at a level like the SEC. If I'm being honest, I feel like he came in on a higher level than I did. Just because he had experience, his dad, trainers. Coming out of high school I wasn't really training a lot with people. I feel like he really had an upper hand on me coming in."

On his toughest matchup from last season: "That's a hard question. I went up against nothing but the best. I'd probably say BJ (Ojulari). BJ was tough. Zach (Harrison) was tough. No. 9 from Missouri, he was tough. He was pretty good. A lot of good defensive players all across the board. Everybody's going to give their best when they play Georgia, so you never catch anybody lacking."

On who is the best offensive tackle in the class and what separates him: “I think everybody has their unique ways. I don’t believe it’s just one specific best tackle in the class. Everybody’s good at something. I believe my athleticism separates me a lot, so athletic, so physical, and always trying to dominate. It’s always about the mentality. I feel like I’ve got that Mamba mentality all the time. I feel like that’s what separates me.”