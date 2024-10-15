Advertisement

What Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said about Georgia on Monday

What Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said about Georgia on Monday

UGASports has everything Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said about Georgia on Monday.

 • Jed May
Bulldogs try to explain secondary struggles

Bulldogs try to explain secondary struggles

Judging by Kirby Smart's preferred metric, Georgia's passing defense has taken a dip in 2024. 

 • Jed May
WATCH: Trevor Etienne and Dan Jackson

WATCH: Trevor Etienne and Dan Jackson

WATCH player interviews with Trevor Etienne and Dan Jackson prior to UGA's Monday practice...

 • Patrick Garbin
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser

WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser

WATCH the video and READ the transcript to Kirby Smart's Monday press conference leading up to Texas.

 • Patrick Garbin
Rivals recruiting intel: Georgia trending for five-stars, pushing for flips

Rivals recruiting intel: Georgia trending for five-stars, pushing for flips

Rivals has the latest intel on Georgia's pursuit of several highly-coveted targets.

External content
 • Sam Spiegelman

Published Oct 15, 2024
Exclusive: Rece Davis on Georgia vs. Texas
Default Avatar
Dayne Young  •  UGASports
Staff
ESPN's Rece Davis joins Jim Donnan and Dayne Young for a mid-season check-in and a preview of Georgia vs. Texas. Davis recaps and projects the current College Football Playoff stories. He also discusses some of the best stories in college football including Vanderbilt, Army and Navy.

Make sure you stick around for Davis' Larry Munson impression!

WATCH

LISTEN

