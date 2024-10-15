Exclusive: Rece Davis on Georgia vs. Texas

in other news
What Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said about Georgia on Monday
UGASports has everything Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said about Georgia on Monday.
Bulldogs try to explain secondary struggles
Judging by Kirby Smart's preferred metric, Georgia's passing defense has taken a dip in 2024.
WATCH: Trevor Etienne and Dan Jackson
WATCH player interviews with Trevor Etienne and Dan Jackson prior to UGA's Monday practice...
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser
WATCH the video and READ the transcript to Kirby Smart's Monday press conference leading up to Texas.
Rivals recruiting intel: Georgia trending for five-stars, pushing for flips
Rivals has the latest intel on Georgia's pursuit of several highly-coveted targets.
ESPN's Rece Davis joins Jim Donnan and Dayne Young for a mid-season check-in and a preview of Georgia vs. Texas. Davis recaps and projects the current College Football Playoff stories. He also discusses some of the best stories in college football including Vanderbilt, Army and Navy.
Make sure you stick around for Davis' Larry Munson impression!
WATCH
LISTEN
