Eugene Wilson talks UGA offer, Bryan McClendon
Eugene Wilson III got home and went straight to his garage.
The Tampa prospect had just received an offer from Georgia earlier on Friday. That same day, Alabama came calling with an offer as well.
Yet Wilson still went straight to work out once he arrived at home. It's partially that work ethic contributing to a fast rise in his recruitment.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news