Too many walks and too many errors are never a good combination. Especially, if you want to win road games in the SEC.

That’s a lesson Georgia learned the hard way Sunday in Starkville, as a walk and the Bulldogs’ third error of the afternoon led to two Mississippi State scoring a pair of unearned runs and a 9-8 victory at Polk-Dement Stadium.

The walk was the seventh of the game for Georgia, which led 5-0 before MSU (21-11, 6-6) rallied back to win the game.

Only four of Mississippi’s nine runs were earned.

Georgia falls to 24-8, 5-7 in the SEC ahead of this week’s SEC series against Missouri, which gets underway a day earlier than normal on Thursday.

“You hear sometimes that teams don’t win games as much as the other team loses it, and I felt like that’s what happened today,” said Georgia head coach coach Wes Johnson. “I don’t know if they beat us as much as we gave it to them with a lot of miscues. We have to clean that up. We gotta get that heartbeat back down when you’re in an environment like this, and we’ll get back home and work on it. We had a chance to win the game, and we didn’t play well enough to do it.”

Georgia grabbed an early 5-0 lead on Kolby Branch’s third grand slam of the season before Mississippi State rallied back,

The Maroon grabbed a 7-6 lead sixth, only to see Georgia answer in the seventh to go back up 8-7 on a two-run double by Clayton Chadwick.

Initially, it appeared like Lady Luck might smile upon the Bulldogs.

In the seventh, four different pitches issued four walks, but Mississippi State was kept off the scoreboard. That was thanks to Coleman Willis, who picked off a runner at third before Josh Roberge came and after issuing a walk to load the bases, escaped the inning to keep Georgia in front 8-7.

But alas, another error would do the Bulldogs when Slate Alford misplayed a ball at second with runners at first and second, leading to two more unearned runs that cost Georgia the lead.

The ninth saw the Bulldogs go down in order to end the game.

Georgia returns to action Tuesday against Kennesaw State before hosting Missouri for three starting Thursday.

Boxscore