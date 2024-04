Tray Scott still has plenty of work to do in the 2025 class.

Georgia currently has one defensive line commit, Stephon Shivers. At 6-foot-5 and north of 360 pounds, Shivers projects to take on the nose tackle role that has been filled in the past by Jordan Davis, Nazir Stackhouse, and others.

But who else might the Bulldogs add? UGASports has the latest in this edition of the end of spring recruiting reset.