The Bulldogs bolstered their offense in a big way on Saturday adding the commitment of Destrahan, Louisiana running back John Emery.

Emery, the nation’s No. 80 overall player in the Class of 2019, announced his pledge to Georgia via Twitter during the weekend’s ‘Reveal’ recruiting event.

A 6-foot, 200-pound ball carrier, Emery chose the Bulldogs over offers from Michigan, LSU, and Mississippi State, among others.

"Georgia has been on me from the jump and that definitely stands out," Emery told Rivals.com’s Chad Simmons in April. "Their coaches keep it real. They don't kiss butt, they don't tell you just what they think players want to hear and I like that.”

Credit goes to a couple of Georgia coaches for instilling those feelings in the talented back.

"Coach [Dell] McGee and coach [Jim] Chaney are all about their players. They care about the life after football, their health, setting them up for the draft and that is nice,” Emery told Simmons.

A few current Bulldogs asserted themselves as key parts of the race, as well.

"I like the players at Georgia, too. I hung out with guys like Justin Fields and having a relationship with the quarterback I play with is very important to me,” Emery said to Simmons.

Emery becomes Georgia’s only running back commit of the 2019 cycle.

More to come.