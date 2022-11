The Georgia Bulldogs' sole commitment for the Class of 2025 is from a running back, Jabree Coleman out of Philadelphia. Dell McGee and company are now looking for another ball carrier to add to that class.

Justin Baker has emerged as a strong candidate. The Buford High School prospect visited Athens last weekend as the Bulldogs took down No. 1 Tennessee.

"The environment was really electric," Baker said. "It reminded me of our big games times 10."