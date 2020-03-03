THE LATEST: Jaheim Singletary is one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2022 class. He’s a slam dunk to be ranked in the Rivals100 when that debuts and manages to stand out from the pack wherever he suits up. These days, the defensive back seems particularly high on Florida and Georgia, but other programs remain in the mix. The star underclassman discusses those schools of interest below.





ON FLORIDA

“They stand out the most right now. It’s just the environment there. They show the most love, too.”





ON FLORIDA’S RECENT RECRUITING SUCCESS

“It’s the winning but it’s not just that. They are trying to keep everybody home to build that program and everyone knows that. I feel like they are doing a real good job at bringing everybody home.”





ON OTHER SCHOOLS IN THE MIX

“I like Georgia too, I like them a lot.”





ON WHAT PUTS UGA NEAR THE TOP

“It’s mostly Kirby Smart. I like him.”





ON HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH SMART

"We talk one-on-one all the time. He’s telling me just to stay on track. It matters to me when the head coach reaches out. I like that."





ON HIS PAST VISIT TO UGA

"I liked it. I went down there for a camp. I like the work ethic the show there. It stands out."





ON OTHER SCHOOLS HE WANTS TO VISIT

"Georgia Tech, I think. Coach [Marco] Coleman wants me to come there. Then, Tennessee. With them, I really like Coach [Derrick] Ansley."





ON ANSLEY

"I actually clicked with him when I was down there on a visit. He’s cool. He makes things comfortable for me."





ON GEORGIA TECH

“I'm looking forward to getting up there to actually see all the things we've talked about. I want to see how the facility is. I want to see what they bring to the table. I want to bring my mom with me to see how they make us feel at home."



