Has a trio of schools emerged as favorites for elite DB David Daniel?
When September 1 rang in, and college coaches could directly contact football recruits in the 2021 class, the phone of David Daniel's was going off non stop.It all started at midnight. Notre Dame w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news