Eleven Bulldogs headed to NFL Combine
Once again, the NFL Combine will have a distinct Georgia flair.
Eleven different former Bulldogs will take place at the annual event set for Indianapolis, Feb. 29 through March 4.
Highlighting the list is three-time All-American tight end Brock Bowers, who finished with 2,531 receiving yards and 31 total touchdowns. Bowers is still projected to be an early first-round pick in April’s draft.
He’ll be joined by running backs Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards, the latter of which will look to follow up a solid week of work at the Senior Bowl.
Wide receivers Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint will also be part of the event.
|Date
|Positions
|
Feb. 29
|
Defensive line, linebackers
|
March 1
|
Defensive Backs, tight ends
|
March 2
|
Running backs, quarterbacks, wide receiver
|
March 3
|
Offensive Line
McConkey was one of the best performers two weeks ago in Mobile, earning top-receiver honors for the American team, pushing himself up the draft board in the eyes of many analysts attending the event.
Offensive tackle Amarius Mims and center Sedrick Van Pran will also take part in the Combine, along with defensive lineman Zion Logue – who played in the East-West Shrine game. Bulldog defensive backs Tykee Smith, Kamari Lassiter and Javon Bullard will also be at the Combine.
Like McConkey at wide receiver, Bullard was voted the top defensive back for the American squad at the Senior Bowl and will be able to further impress teams during his time in Indianapolis.