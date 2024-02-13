Once again, the NFL Combine will have a distinct Georgia flair.

Eleven different former Bulldogs will take place at the annual event set for Indianapolis, Feb. 29 through March 4.

Highlighting the list is three-time All-American tight end Brock Bowers, who finished with 2,531 receiving yards and 31 total touchdowns. Bowers is still projected to be an early first-round pick in April’s draft.

He’ll be joined by running backs Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards, the latter of which will look to follow up a solid week of work at the Senior Bowl.

Wide receivers Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint will also be part of the event.