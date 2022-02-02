EJ Lightsey commits to Georgia





EJ Lightsey, a three-star linebacker from Fitzgerald, Georgia, has committed to the University of Georgia.

Lightsey was at one time committed to Florida, when Dan Mullen was the head coach of the Gators. After UF's coaching change, Lightsey and Florida parted ways. Georgia started actively recruiting Lightsey once again during the early signing period, but told Lightsey there was no spot in the class at that time.

Inside linebacker coach and co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann made it clear that Georgia had real interest however, and the Dawgs would be in touch after the national championship when the contact period in recruiting reopened.

And make contact Georgia did. Schumann made an in-home visit with Lightsey in January, and head coach Kirby Smart headed down to Fitzgerald to visit with Lightsey as well.

Georgia hosted Lightsey on an official visit the weekend of January 21 and was able to leave a lasting impression that convinced Lightsey to commit, despite South Carolina getting the last overall visit.

In Lightsey, Georgia is getting a player with great length and speed. Georgia has made it clear to Lightsey that it sees him as an inside linebacker who can make plays in space. Lightsey has the speed to play sideline to sideline, and has shown the ability to rush the passer from depth as well.

Lightsey joins Jalon Walker and CJ Washington as inside linebackers in the Class of 2022 for Georgia.