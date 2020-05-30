One question you’ve probably asked yourself more than once is what effect missing spring practice and the new summer schedule will have on Georgia to start the 2020 campaign.

Head coach Kirby Smart was asked that very thing during Thursday’s Zoom session with reporters.

“I think experience is probably magnified in this season, this setting, more so than ever before because experience is so valuable when you don’t get practice,” Smart said. “We have obviously been shortened in terms of spring practice, in terms of meetings, in terms of summer conditioning we are already being shortened, so a lot of those things have shortened us and we will have to be wise in the decisions we make.”

Georgia players will begin returning to campus next month for physicals and COVID-19 tests before beginning voluntary workouts with strength and conditioning coach Scott Sinclair.

In July, teams will begin what will basically be a six-week training period leading into what hopefully will be the season-opener Sept. 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against Virginia.

But Smart said coaches everywhere will have to be careful with the way they go about getting the team prepared.

“We have to be smart, and that is no different than any other year,” he said. “You can have too much offense and too much defense and too much special teams and then you can have not enough.”

Defensively, Smart will be leaning on what will be a deep, talented and experienced group that looks to be one of the better defenses in the entire SEC.

On offense, there are obviously some more questions.

Not only do the Bulldogs have a first-year offensive coordinator in Todd Monken but they’ll have a brand-new quarterback under center for the first time in three years.

Although Wake Forest grad transfer Jamie Newman has been working hard learning the system, with the exception of some 7 on 7 drills in the winter, he’s yet to be on the field with his new offensive mates. There’s a matter of chemistry that will have to be developed.

The same holds true for newcomer J.T. Daniels, who like Newman, will try to cram as much info as he can and get up to speed with his new teammates as quickly as possible over the next couple of weeks.

How fast will they learn? Will Georgia’s offense be up to speed by the season-opener? Those are questions Smart has no answers for yet.

“Our jobs as coaches is to try to determine what that volume is. So, to try to say have we said ‘ok, are we only going to put 50 percent in, are we only going to put 70 percent in, are we only going to put 90 percent in.” I can’t say that,” Smart said. “That’s not where we are, because we don’t even know the threshold or the capacity of some of our players. We did not get to go through spring ball with necessarily some of the positions, especially on offense, of guys to see what they can handle.”

Smart said he’ll know more once it becomes clearer what the NCAA and the SEC has in mind in regards to practice time.

“We will find out what the NCAA and the SEC are going to allow us to do leading up to the season, because right now we do not know that,” he said. “The more they give us time wise the more we will be able to do. The less they give us the less we will probably be able to do, but that is not something we have decided right now. I am excited about the experience coming back on defense because I do think we have a lot of experience there where we probably do not have as much offensively.”