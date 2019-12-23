Edwards takes over
The numbers suggest Anthony Edwards took over the second half of Monday night’s game against Georgia Southern.
Not only did the freshman score 13 of his game-high 23 points in the second half, but six came in the final 2:01 to lift the Bulldogs past the upset-minded Eagles, 73-64 before a Stegeman Coliseum crowd of 10,412.
“I can’t really can’t say I took over the game,” said Edwards, whose back-to-back dunks extended what was just a five-point lead to a nine-point cushion with 1:48 to play.
“To me, he can always get to the rim,” teammate Toumani Camara said of Edwards. “I keep on telling him, "Keep attacking, keep shooting, keep doing what you do.'”
Camara was the other big story for the Bulldogs.
The freshman converted all eight of his shots for a career-best 16 points, all coming inside the paint, including a pair of impressive alley-oop dunks.
“That’s my best friend, so I was extremely happy for him,” Edwards said. “He played great. He always plays great. He just needs that one game to get that momentum, so he did what he had to do.”
Although the Bulldogs and head coach Tom Crean were happy with the win, the Sun Belt Conference Eagles gave Georgia all it could handle, leading by as many as seven points with 10:59 to play.
Much of the problem had to do with the zone. To Crean’s consternation, his Bulldogs struggled for much of the game trying to find an answer until taking the lead for good at 61-60 with 4:23 to play on a layup by Donnell Gresham Jr.
“We get off to a great start, and all of a sudden it looks like we’re wearing cement boots and we’ve never seen a zone,” Crean said. “We had very little intelligence of how we were going to play; we were just standing around, and that wasn’t what we practiced, that wasn’t what we had out there. Fortunately, in the second half, we just got better and better.”
A slam by Edwards off a give-and-go from Wheeler, who started the second half for the second straight game, gave Georgia a 63-60 edge
The Bulldogs didn’t look back, icing the game at 69-60 with 1:48 to play on back-to-back dunks by Edwards with 1:48 to play for Georgia, which in the second half recorded 27 deflections to go along with 13 assists, while out-rebounding Georgia Southern by four.
Georgia Southern, which was led by Ike Smith with 25 points, certainly wasn’t intimidated, despite a fast start by Edwards who scored Georgia’s first seven points of the game on three straight field goals.
But the Eagles, who played Auburn tough before losing 83-74 in their season-opener, kept their composure, and after falling behind early by eight, claimed their first lead on a jumper by Smith with 7:11 left in the first half.
Christian Brown answered for Georgia with a field goal on the Bulldogs' ensuing trip down the court—their first basket over a four-minute span.
A three-pointer by Edwards extended the lead to four at the 5:38 mark. But again, Georgia would go cold against the Eagle zone, scoring just two more points on a put-back by Camara before going scoreless the final 4:42 of the first half.
The Eagles would take advantage of the drought, reclaiming a 30-29 edge on a free throw by Isaiah Crawley before a jumper by David-Lee Jones sent Georgia Southern into the locker room up 32-29.
“The first half, we were playing like we’d never played against the zone before. We were playing like young, immature basketball players, scared, and weren’t playing with any heart. At halftime, we came out and talked,” Edwards said. “Coach came in, talked the game play, put Sahvir in the middle. He did a good job controlling the ball, distributing the ball, and controlling the game.”
NOTES: After the game, Edwards admitted he’s been playing through a minor hip injury. Although the injury does not outwardly appear to be bothering him physically, the freshman admits some pain is there. “I’ve got a little lower-body injury with my hips,” Edwards said. “But you can’t be great if you don’t play through injuries. You play sports, you’re going to be injured. You’re never going to be 100 percent. I’ve just got to push through it. My team needs me, I need my team; we need each other. I just play for them.”