The numbers suggest Anthony Edwards took over the second half of Monday night’s game against Georgia Southern.

Not only did the freshman score 13 of his game-high 23 points in the second half, but six came in the final 2:01 to lift the Bulldogs past the upset-minded Eagles, 73-64 before a Stegeman Coliseum crowd of 10,412.

“I can’t really can’t say I took over the game,” said Edwards, whose back-to-back dunks extended what was just a five-point lead to a nine-point cushion with 1:48 to play.

“To me, he can always get to the rim,” teammate Toumani Camara said of Edwards. “I keep on telling him, "Keep attacking, keep shooting, keep doing what you do.'”

Camara was the other big story for the Bulldogs.

The freshman converted all eight of his shots for a career-best 16 points, all coming inside the paint, including a pair of impressive alley-oop dunks.

“That’s my best friend, so I was extremely happy for him,” Edwards said. “He played great. He always plays great. He just needs that one game to get that momentum, so he did what he had to do.”

Although the Bulldogs and head coach Tom Crean were happy with the win, the Sun Belt Conference Eagles gave Georgia all it could handle, leading by as many as seven points with 10:59 to play.

Much of the problem had to do with the zone. To Crean’s consternation, his Bulldogs struggled for much of the game trying to find an answer until taking the lead for good at 61-60 with 4:23 to play on a layup by Donnell Gresham Jr.