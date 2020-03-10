For the first time since the start of SEC play, Anthony Edwards held his first pre-game interview session with beat writers Tuesday ahead of Georgia’s appearance Wednesday in the SEC Tournament.

Earlier, it was announced that Edwards was selected as the SEC Freshman of the Year. It's the first such honor for a member of the Bulldog basketball team by league coaches since the award’s inception in 2001.

But awards weren’t the main topic of conversation; Edwards’ future with Georgia was.

Projected by most as one of—if not the—top pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, Edwards certainly figures to be playing his playing his final games in a Bulldog uniform. Considering Zion Williamson signed a four-year contract for $44.2 million, the largest allowed per the NBA rookie salary scale, it would seem unfathomable that Edwards would risk that kind of money by returning to Georgia for another year.

Nevertheless, when that question was posed Tuesday, Edwards claimed a final decision has not been made.

“I don’t know what I’m doing yet. I know you see the projections, what everybody is saying, but me personally, I don’t know what I’m doing yet,” Edwards said. “I’m still an 18-year-old kid, so I haven’t thought about anything like that.”

According to the Atlanta native, there’s still plenty of growing that he needs to do.

“I’m still young. I feel like I’m still immature. I’ve got a lot of growing up to do,” Edwards said. “I love my teammates. They’re like brothers to me. I’m going to feel really, really bad if I do leave, but I’m definitely thinking about coming back another year.”

Head coach Tom Crean said he’s not worried about it either way.

Though he’s not naïve to the notion that Edwards might actually turn his back on millions to return to Athens, Crean said his thoughts are solely on his team’s Wednesday night date with Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament.

“What’s going to happen is going to happen, right? So, it’s not something we spend any time on. It’s what we need to do for tomorrow, what he needs to do in practice, the coaching points, the detail points, whatever that type of thing is,” Crean said. “There will be time for that, and I don’t think it will be that hard when that time comes.

“I’ve said this all along: He’s a great teammate; a great teammate. I think he really enjoys here. Now, that doesn’t have anything to do with what he does in the future. It has everything to do with what he’s doing right now. That’s where we’re living-in the moment. When that future comes, we’ll deal with it.”

Edwards, a 6-5, 225-pound native of Atlanta, is averaging 19.5 points per game—third best in the SEC this season. His 604 points is just five shy of matching Tennessee’s Allan Houston for the 10th-most ever by an SEC Freshman. Edwards also ranks among SEC statistical leaders in 3-pointers per game (No. 5 at 2.3 3FGs per game), defensive rebounds (No. 10 at 4.6 rpg), and No. 19 in playing time (No. 19 at 32.8 mpg).

He was named SEC Freshman of the Week a school-record four times, being selected on Dec. 2, Jan. 3, March 2, and March 9. Edwards is one of five finalists for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award.

“I’m happy to be part of anything; happy that my name would be on anything, because I never imagined it,” Edwards said of his latest honor. “But as long as we’re winning, or as long as Rayshaun (Hammonds), (Jordan) Harris, (Sahvir) Wheeler, (Tyree) Crump—somebody else gets something, I’m happy for them.

I don’t care what they think about me; I’m all about my team.”

Despite all the accolades, Edwards admits he’s learned as a freshman for the Bulldogs.

“I didn’t really know much about scouting—scouting players, scouting teams. When I got here, I kind of just thought I’d score 20, 30 (points) every night and just kill it every time. I had to realize I’m the key to everyone’s scouting report. I’ve seen videos of my teammates doing a scouting report, and I’m about the only one talked about on the entire team,” Edwards said. “At the end of the day, whatever happens on the court, happens. Whatever people want to talk about, they’re going to talk about it. I know how much work I put in and how good my teammates are, so as long as they come out there and compete, I’m going to help them.”