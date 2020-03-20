To the surprise of no one, Georgia basketball freshman Anthony Edwards is turning pro.

Octagon Basketball, the agency representing the former Bulldog confirmed the decision on Twitter. The most hyped Georgia freshman since Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the 6-foot-5 guard was named the SEC Freshman of the Year after averaging 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game.

He’s projected by many to be the first pick in the NBA Draft.

The 19.1 points also led all freshmen in scoring. Edwards hit double-figures in 27 of Georgia’s 32 games, with a season-high 36 during an overtime loss at Michigan State.

The Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers will take part in a lottery to determine the first pick.