Once again, Kirby Smart and his staff accrued a plethora of talented players, many of whom will be seeing their first collegiate action in next Saturday’s season-opener against UT-Martin.

After taking a look at the freshmen on offense and the impact they’re expected to make, let’s flip over to the defense.

DL Jordan Hall: No brainer here. Not only does Hall play a position where the depth may not be what Smart would like, but he flashed, both in the spring and in fall camp. He’ll be a member of the SEC All-Freshman Team.

LB Raylen Wilson: Wilson is dealing with a hyperextended knee, but he’ll be back soon, and once he is, should slide into the rotation behind presumed starters Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Xavian Sorey. Wilson will also receive a bump due to Smael Mondon still recovering from his ankle injury.

LB C.J. Allen: Allen has had quite the preseason. His presence at inside linebacker has been noted by position coach Glenn Schumann, who is expected to give Allen plenty of early-season reps. Along with Wilson and Troy Bowles, Georgia’s freshman trio of inside linebackers has a chance to be special before their careers are complete.

CB A.J. Harris: Harris received plenty of work in the spring, and that’s continued throughout fall camp. Coaches love his length, and he’s shown great anticipation for a player so young. Although he’s not expected to start, Harris will receive backup reps and potentially play several roles on special teams.

S Joenel Aguero: Coaches typically cross-train their defensive backs, but Smart said recently that Aguero has only worked at Star. Senior Tykee Smith will start, but Aguero should receive plenty of opportunities in a backup role and on special teams.

OLB Sam M’Pemba: M’Pemba was still considered a bit raw considering he’s playing the position for the first time. But it’s obvious by watching that the young man oozes talent and will be on the field in some way, shape, or form.

OLB Gabe Harris: Harris is a no-nonsense pass rusher. Senior defensive tackle Warren Brinson went as far as calling him “a monster” earlier this week. That’s good enough for me. We’ll see Harris play this fall.

OLB Damon Wilson II: Wilson completes the very talented triad of freshman outside linebackers. He’ll rotate in and out with M’Pemba and Harris, as well as contribute on special teams.

S Chris Peal: Peal has been dealing with a toe injury, but before it occurred was making quite an impression. Once healthy, he’ll slide into a backup role at safety and should see plenty of work throughout the year.