Early Impact Freshmen: Defense
After taking a look at the freshmen on offense and the impact they’re expected to make, let’s flip over to the defense.
Once again, Kirby Smart and his staff accrued a plethora of talented players, many of whom will be seeing their first collegiate action in next Saturday’s season-opener against UT-Martin.
Let’s take a look.
Expected to play
DL Jordan Hall: No brainer here. Not only does Hall play a position where the depth may not be what Smart would like, but he flashed, both in the spring and in fall camp. He’ll be a member of the SEC All-Freshman Team.
LB Raylen Wilson: Wilson is dealing with a hyperextended knee, but he’ll be back soon, and once he is, should slide into the rotation behind presumed starters Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Xavian Sorey. Wilson will also receive a bump due to Smael Mondon still recovering from his ankle injury.
LB C.J. Allen: Allen has had quite the preseason. His presence at inside linebacker has been noted by position coach Glenn Schumann, who is expected to give Allen plenty of early-season reps. Along with Wilson and Troy Bowles, Georgia’s freshman trio of inside linebackers has a chance to be special before their careers are complete.
CB A.J. Harris: Harris received plenty of work in the spring, and that’s continued throughout fall camp. Coaches love his length, and he’s shown great anticipation for a player so young. Although he’s not expected to start, Harris will receive backup reps and potentially play several roles on special teams.
S Joenel Aguero: Coaches typically cross-train their defensive backs, but Smart said recently that Aguero has only worked at Star. Senior Tykee Smith will start, but Aguero should receive plenty of opportunities in a backup role and on special teams.
OLB Sam M’Pemba: M’Pemba was still considered a bit raw considering he’s playing the position for the first time. But it’s obvious by watching that the young man oozes talent and will be on the field in some way, shape, or form.
OLB Gabe Harris: Harris is a no-nonsense pass rusher. Senior defensive tackle Warren Brinson went as far as calling him “a monster” earlier this week. That’s good enough for me. We’ll see Harris play this fall.
OLB Damon Wilson II: Wilson completes the very talented triad of freshman outside linebackers. He’ll rotate in and out with M’Pemba and Harris, as well as contribute on special teams.
S Chris Peal: Peal has been dealing with a toe injury, but before it occurred was making quite an impression. Once healthy, he’ll slide into a backup role at safety and should see plenty of work throughout the year.
It could go either way
LB Troy Bowles: More than likely, Bowles will play, primarily on special teams. The only reason I’m placing him here is the fact he did not come as an early enrollee and could be behind fellow freshmen like Raylen Wilson and C.J. Allen. Wilson is currently dealing with a hyperextended knee and that could also play in the favor of Bowles, who has a bright, bright future.
S Justyn Rhett: Like Bowles, you’re probably going to see Rhett play in more than four games, even if it primarily is on special teams. He’s had a very good preseason, and Georgia’s safety depth isn’t quite what Smart would like. Nevertheless, we’ve got him here for now.
CB Daniel Harris: Harris seemed to zoom up the charts this preseason. At 6-2, he has excellent length and despite his size (175) has proven to be a sure tackler. With some of the true freshmen on defense, it’s very hard to predict how much they might play. While there’s no doubt Harris could get action, Georgia does have decent numbers at the position, enough that one wonders if Smart might decide to approach Harris as he did with Julian Humphrey, and limit his early playing time.
DL Jamaal Jarrett: This was a bit of a tough one. To hear Smart tell it, Georgia’s defensive line depth is a bit of a concern. If that is indeed the case, then Jarrett should certainly see his share of playing time. It's possible, but his conditioning could keep that from happening. We’re told Jarrett has improved in that department, and if that’s true, could well see some playing time as the third or fourth player at nose.
Expected to redshirt
ATH Kyron Jones: Jones is still listed as an athlete, but he’s been working in the secondary, and for now that’s expected to be his home. Jones boasts tremendous speed, but considering he’s just learning to play cornerback, he’ll use the year to learn the position.