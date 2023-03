The No. 1 overall prospect and quarterback in the Class of 2024 joined UGASports RUMORS vs. FACTS on Monday night, March 20, for an exclusive interview detailing his latest visit to Athens. Raiola spoke on how the visit went, what stood out, Mike Bobo as the offensive coordiantor, the hiring of Daryl Dickey and Brandon Streeter as analysts, fellow 5-Star Ryan Wingo on the visit with him, and more.

UGASports site members can enjoy the transcribed quotes from the interview below.