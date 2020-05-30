UGASports - Dylan Fairchild to Georgia - What it means, what's next

How does this shape the class going forward? Where might you see Georgia turn next on the recruiting trail? Let's tackle both.

The Dawgs kept the in-state momentum rolling on Saturday afternoon with the addition of West Forsyth offensive guard Dylan Fairchild.

There's much to be said for Fairchild's game, and while we'll touch on it all, there's one key word that comes to mind: aggression.

In watching film on the West Forsyth star, it's the recurring theme.

Fairchild is a play-through-the-whistle lineman who looks not only to beat his man, but seems to have the edge that calls him to dominate. Time and time again, you see him making the extra effort to finish blocks convincingly and take his target to the ground.

Given his tremendous success on the wrestling mat, that should come as little surprise.

There's clearly some carryover from the mat to the field when it comes to his ability to move and stay light on his feet, and the power required to pin a man to the mat is a natural carryover to a pancake block.

Speaking of being nimble, it's impressive to watch Fairchild move 6-foot-5, 295-pounds so effortlessly. It allows him to maintain a solid base throughout the play, while also being able to reset quickly to adjust to anything a pass rusher throws his way.

It all works together to make an impressive reel and, given the tools, it's not hard to imagine Fairchild being able to compete and impress early in his career in Athens even in a crowded room.

He's got what it takes.