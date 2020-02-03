“That’s not to criticize those guys. I’m just telling you the truth.”

“I think Coach Crean will be here for a while. He’s recruiting players, but one guy is not going to do it,” Durham said. “Anthony Edwards gets a lot of publicity, because they invented the star system since Dominique was a player. Edwards is a five-star player. People say he’s the greatest player that Georgia’s had since they issued this system, but I’m biased about Dominique, and he was playing with better players than Edwards is playing with now.

Prior to last Saturday’s win over Texas A&M, former head coach Hugh Durham and Bulldog great Willie Anderson were asked to give their respective takes.

Bulldog fans everywhere, it seems, have had an opinion. They haven’t been the only ones.

Georgia’s ups and downs on the basketball court have been well documented.

Anderson, who played 10 years in the NBA after being a first-round pick of the San Antonio Spurs in 1988, echoed the feelings of his former coach.

“They’re young, they’re young,” Anderson said. “I was thinking about the point Coach made about Edwards and the level of attention. Somebody else has to step up. He can make the game a lot easier for other people, but you’ve got to have those players who are able to make plays.”

Durham, who coached Georgia to the 1983 Final Four and the SEC Championship in 1990, said that’s the biggest problem he sees with Crean’s current Bulldog squad.

“When Edwards puts it on the floor and somebody comes off him, he pitches over there, and they go 2 for 23 from the three,” Durham said. “Well, pretty soon Edwards gets over on the side, somebody breaks down, and Edwards’ man is not coming off him.

“My point is, we had pretty good role players. We had Jody Patton coming off the bench. I don’t know exactly what we shot for the year, but one of those years we shot 42 percent from the three-point line. That ain’t bad. If you’re shooting four threes and getting 12 points out of 10 trips down the floor, you’re doing pretty good.”

Anderson agreed, saying there’s only so much Edwards can be expected to do by himself.

That’s where the Bulldogs have struggled.

Junior Rayshaun Hammonds has had his moments, but he’s also been inconstant. Ditto for senior guard Tyree Crump, who is shooting only 30 percent from three-point range, his lowest percentage in his four years on the team.

“Like Coach said, when you’re the star player, you’re going to create a lot of opportunities for somebody else, and those people he’s creating those opportunities for have to knock down shots and create something else,” said Anderson.

Since the Bulldogs have struggled in that regard, what would Anderson do under the circumstances?

“I’d like to see them play the ball on the floor a little bit more and attack the rim instead of taking a lot of threes,” Anderson said. “Threes are going to come when you attack the rim. I’d like to see them get more aggressive at that, but overall there’s a lot of talent out on that floor.”

However, there is one bright spot.

“They’re very young, but I see a lot of energy out of them. Even when things go wrong, they still play hard,” Anderson said. “They just need some leadership, some leadership of somebody else stepping up to lead the team.”