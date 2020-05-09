It pays to be a member of the Georgia Bulldogs. That’s particularly true for the program’s seven players selected in the recent NFL Draft.

Combined, the seven players taken will pull in approximately $67,359,334, and that doesn’t include signing bonuses that have yet to be determined.

Naturally, offensive tackle and No. 4 overall pick Andrew Thomas will account for almost half of that total all by himself.

Although he’s yet to sign, Thomas’ impending four-year deal will pay him a total salary of $32.5 million, with a signing bonus that’s expected to be in the $21 million range, according to the NFL’s rookie wage scale.

Isaiah Wilson, taken by the Tennessee Titans with the 29th pick in the first round, won’t be hurting, either.

According to the wage scale, Wilson’s four-year contract will pay him $11,568,384, which averages out to $2,892,096. His bonus has to be determined.

The current wage scale was put into place during the NFL’s 2011 collective bargaining agreement.

Running back D’Andre Swift, taken in the second round by the Lions, is expected to check in at $8,538,918 over four years.

Three former Bulldogs have already signed with their respective teams.

Fourth-round pick Solomon Kindley signed a four-year deal worth $4.1 million with Miami, the standard salary for players in his position.

Meanwhile, quarterback Jake Fromm is officially a member of the Buffalo Bills.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Fromm’s four-year salary of $3.771 million includes a guarantee of $899,490, with a signing bonus of $302,960.

Fromm, taken by the Bills with the 167th pick in the fifth round, joins Josh Allen, Matt Barkley and Davis Webb on Buffalo’s quarterback depth chart.

Tae Crowder is also officially a member of the Giants, who took the linebacker with the last pack in the draft.

But there’s nothing irrelevant about the money Crowder will now be making.

According to OverTheCap.com, Crowder’s four-year contract will pay him $3.405 million with a signing bonus of $110,144.

Tight end Charlie Woerner will make $3,476,032 with a signing bonus of $181,032, after the San Francisco 49ers took him with the 190th pick in the sixth round.