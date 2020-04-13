After first taking a look at running back D'Andre Swift, next up in our draft prediction series is the lone Georgia defensive player who participated in the NFL's scouting combine, J.R. Reed. The senior safety was the most experienced player on the Bulldogs defense, logging over 2,400 snaps in three seasons between the hedges after transferring from Tulsa. As before, our own Patrick Garbin takes a look at where Reed is going in mock drafts, ESPN's David Pollack gives his thoughts and I provide the PFF data and a prediction.

What do the Mock Drafts say? - Patrick Garbin

NFL Mock Draft Projections for J.R. Reed (as of April 12) Mock Draft Round Overall Selection Team Walter Football

4th 121th Las Vegas Raiders Draft Wire

4th 139th Tampa Bay Buccaneers CBS Sports

6th 193rd Indianapolis Colts Draft Site 7th 220nd LA Chargers Draft Tek Not Drafted n/a n/a

Considering the five mock drafts, Reed is forecasted as a middle-of-the-fourth-round pick at 121st overall to as low as not being drafted at all. The average draft position of the four mock drafts featuring the former Georgia safety is No. 168 overall, or a middle-of-the-fifth-round pick. Notably, if Reed is drafted, it would signify a rarity, of sorts, as only one Bulldog defensive back was selected in the latest four NFL Drafts (2016-2019): Deandre Baker last year. By comparison, in the four previous drafts (2012-2015), five Georgia defensive backs were chosen: Brandon Boykin (2012), Shawn Williams (2013), Sanders Commings (2013), Bacarri Rambo (2013), and Damian Swann (2015).

What does PFF say?

Big Board Rank = Not ranked Position Rank = Not ranked Career overall grade = 91.4 In spite of the presence of possible top-10 pick Andrew Thomas, the aforementioned Swift, and three-year starting quarterback Jake Fromm, it was Reed who had the highest career PFF grade among draft-eligible Georgia players. Unfortunately, though, there a few factors that will push him into the middle to later rounds of the draft. First, Reed is not the best tackler. In each of his three seasons at Georgia, he was either first or second on the team in missed tackles, racking up at least double digits in each individual season and 41 total in his career. Despite being second on the team in pass break-ups and coverage grade, Reed took a step back in coverage in 2019. He allowed a team-high 108.3 passer rating into his coverage, and, in addition, his four touchdowns allowed were double the previous two seasons combined.

What does Pollack say?

"One of my favorite Georgia players. He always showed up and brought energy. You gotta bring it to compete with and block him. Otherwise, it isn't going to end well for you." - David Pollack

Final thoughts and projection