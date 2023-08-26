Since Kirby Smart took over the program, Georgia has stockpiled plenty of talent at every position. Included is receiver, even if the streak of going without a 1,000-yard wideout since 2002 remains ongoing.

The Bulldogs have had quite a few exceptional receivers come through the program in recent years. Most notably, Georgia was fortunate to land George Pickens, although injuries prevented him from playing his sophomore and junior years in their entirety. Fortunately, the Bulldogs still won a national title with Pickens on the roster, and he’s now showcasing his tremendous ability for the Pittsburgh Steelers.