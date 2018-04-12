New Georgia basketball assistant Chad Dollar will earn an annual salary of $270,000, according to an open records request by UGASports.com

The length of Dollar’s contract was not released.

Dollar is the first assistant to be hired by new basketball coach Tom Crean, who will $3.2 million per year.

Crean spoke about Dollar on Tuesday.

“I think he will be excellent on the court. I think he’s got a toughness, I think already he’s not afraid to give me ideas and he’s not afraid to tell me if something could be better,” Crean said. “This is a basketball relationship that we hope is going to make us better and make our young people better, recruit people to join in and I feel really strong about that with him.”

Dollar comes to Athens after spending last season at South Florida. He’s also coached at Auburn and LSU.

“What you want more than anything else on the court, what you want anything else in recruiting, you want someone who will go deep into your players, that will not walk away when it gets tough, that will not be afraid be afraid to challenge and push them in the way they’ve got to go,” Crean said. “I think he’s got a conviction of spirit, a conviction of what he believes in, and it’s going to mesh with us.”