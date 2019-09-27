“I had to go snatch it out of the air,” Wilson said after the game. “Then, after that, it was just chaos.”

Irish running back Tony Jones managed to strip the ball from Wilson, before Wilson corralled the football at the Irish 22-yard line, settling up one of Rodrigo Blankenship’s three field goals.

But the play wasn’t over just yet.

During Notre Dame’s first possession of the second-half,, Wilson was in the right spot at the right time, coming down with a pass that bounced off the hands of wide receiver Chris Finke.

Last Saturday night against Notre Dame, he was able to back up his words with proof. His third-quarter interception was one of the night’s big plays in Georgia’s 23-17 win over the Irish.

Redshirt freshman Divaad Wilson has always thought of himself as a big-play type of performer.

"My mom always told me I was built for big games."

That wasn’t Wilson’s only big play of the night. He later broke up another pass, and was in a pair of tackles that helped stopped a couple of Notre Dame drives.

“I love big moments,” Wilson said. “My mom always told me I was built for big games. Let’s do it.”

Head coach Kirby Smart liked what he saw.

“Divaad works hard. He’s a talented player that loves football,” Smart said after the game. “He works every day. He understands coverages and leverages really well.”

Smart expects more big plays to come.

Although he’s certainly capable of playing cornerback, most of Wilson’s game action has come at STAR, a spot he’s shared with junior Mark Webb.

“They’re really similar; there’s not a lot of difference. It’s not like one of them is 220 and one of them is 180. They’re both right at 200 pounds, they’re both good athletes, they’re both physical,” Smart said. “There are more similarities between them. I think what it does, is it allows you to play two guys and have depth. I’m very comfortable with Divaad at STAR; I’m very comfortable with Mark Webb at STAR. They compete day in and day out, and they both prepare that way. They’re both on the field in the six-DB package, so it’s nice. It’s a luxury that I’m not used to having. I usually have one guy, but we’ve got two who I think are pretty good players.”

Wilson certainly seems to be making up for a freshman year that saw him spend the majority of time coming back from an ACL injury that he suffered in the spring of 2018.

Before the injury took place, Wilson was starting to assert himself as a key member of the secondary until being forced to rehab, before finally seeing action in the Sugar Bowl loss to Texas.

Wilson was one of the few bright spots for the Bulldogs in that contest, an opportunity he’s used as a springboard to 2019.

“It was a big game, and we’ve got a bright future,” Wilson said. “But we’ve got a lot of great opponents coming up. We’ve just got to play ball.”