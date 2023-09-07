If you watched Dillon Bell as a high school senior, you didn't necessarily see a future SEC receiver.

Instead, you saw a player who lined up all over the offense for The Kinkaid School in Houston. Quarterback, running back, receiver—Bell did it all.

But ever since last summer, Bell has been a full-time receiver as a Georgia Bulldog. He has gone from not playing the position full-time in high school to now being a key contributor at the position for the two-time defending national champions.

"It’s been very physical, very competitive," Bell said. "I would say that for sure, going against the DBs that we have here every day. I would say that’s been the biggest change so far."

Bell had his freshman moments early last season. He recalled getting beaten on every kickoff return rep against Kent State as one particular welcome-to-college moment.

But Bell steadily carved out a role as the season progressed. In Georgia's final 11 games, he notched 16 catches and had at least one reception in all but two games. He also caught a touchdown in the SEC Championship Game against LSU.

Bell mentioned Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint as one player in particular from whom he learned much.

"I would say definitely catching in traffic and releases, for sure. I learned a lot about his releases and learning how to catch the ball even when the defender’s on you for sure, and coming back to the ball when you’re running routes," Bell said. "I would say catching the ball where the play needs to be, especially third downs. I know last year, I made some plays on third downs, even this past weekend. I definitely learned a lot from Marcus doing that at practice every day."

Being coachable is the area Bell feels he has grown the most during his time in Athens. He has embraced the hard coaching of the Bulldog staff and allowed it to help him in big moments on the field.

Bell's sophomore campaign got off to a solid start last weekend against UT-Martin. He recorded three catches for 32 yards.

Bell has undergone plenty of development during his time as a Bulldog. That development is what he's focusing on this week in the prep for Ball State as well as moving forward.

"Once you are developed, you’re going to play without thinking. Then you’ll make plays," Bell said.