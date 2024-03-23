Diamond Dogs sweep Alabama in doubleheader
Georgia got back on track in the SEC by sweeping No. 9 Alabama in a Saturday doubleheader at Foley Field.
The Diamond Dogs claimed both contests in dramatic fashion, finishing strong in the ninth inning of each game. They move to 20-4 overall and 2-3 in SEC play after the two wins.
"I told our guys you can't ever get too full in this game. You've got to come back tomorrow and be hungry," Georgia head coach Wes Johnson said. "You've got to come back and want that feeling so bad that you're ready to lock in, stay focused. Not ready to stay focused, but be ready to grind out at-bats and pitches with their hitters. It was great."
The ending of the first game came with theatrics.
Sophomore shortstop Kolby Branch blasted a grand slam in the bottom of the ninth, powering the Diamond Dogs to a thrilling 9-5 finish. The Baylor transfer extended his arms to hit a 1-0 breaking ball and drove it over the center field fence, claiming the win for his team.
Branch got ejected shortly after crossing home plate, so he didn’t participate in Game Two.
Still, Branch’s sixth home run of the season lifted the Diamond Dogs to win their first SEC contest over a ranked Crimson Tide squad after Georgia was swept at Kentucky last week.
Alabama plated a run in the top of the first, but its lead didn’t last long. The Diamond Dogs’ offense exploded for four runs in the bottom half of the first inning, spearheaded by a solo shot from Corey Collins and then a three-run bomb by clean-up hitter Dylan Goldstein.
The Crimson Tide got one run back in the third and a three-run fourth inning gave them a 5-4 advantage over Georgia. A solo home run by slugger Charlie Condon to dead center field in the bottom half of the fourth frame tied the game up at 5-5.
Graduate Charlie Goldstein got the start on the mound for the Diamond Dogs. The left-hander lasted five innings, giving up four earned runs on eight hits, but he also struck out four and only walked one in the win.
Georgia reliever Brian Zeldin earned the win on the mound. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound right-hander finished the game strong for the Diamond Dogs, lasting four scoreless innings with three strikeouts and one walk.
Zeldin survived several jams, escaping the seventh as Georgia’s defense ended the threat with a double play. Zeldin also got another break in the ninth as Alabama’s Evan Sleight doubled to right, sending Ian Petrutz around to third. However, Petrutz was tagged out as Fernando Gonzalez fired a shot to Condon off the relay throw.
"There's no doubt about it," Zeldin said. "It's much easier to go pitch and throw strikes when you know that the guys behind you are going to field the ball and take care of business."
Collins, in the leadoff spot, led Georgia offensively, finishing the game 3-for-5. Gonzalez went 3-for-4 as well. Branch had a game-high four RBIs, followed by Golden with three RBIs in the win over the Crimson Tide.
Georgia trailed Alabama 3-0 in the second game as the Tide's offense hit three solo shots in the first trio of innings off starter Leighton Finley. The Bulldogs' offense woke up in the bottom half of the third, tying the game at 3-3 as Condon hit a two-run shot and Alford followed up with a solo home run during the next at-bat for Georgia.
Finley gave his team two scoreless innings in the fourth and fifth. He was pulled in the sixth for reliever Kolton Smith, who finished out the game for Georgia. Finley ended Game Two giving up three earned runs on three hits with two strike outs and three walks.
Alabama regained a 4-3 lead in the seventh as eight-hole hitter Blake Snell blasted a solo home run. However, the Crimson Tide's lead didn't last long as Condon put the Diamond Dogs back in the lead with a two-run dinger, which is his NCAA-leading 17th of the year.
Smith was flawless in the eighth as Georgia added an insurance run in the bottom half of the inning. Clayton Chadwick grounded into a double play, but Gonzalez advanced home on the play. Gonzalez's run was pivotal as the Diamond Dogs ended winning by a run.
"Clayton's objective was real simple, it was to move the baseball," Johnson said. "We felt like they were going to give up the run for the out, which they showed us they were. And you don't want to give up the double play but you tip your hat to Clayton. We just challenged him to move the ball and he did."
Alabama got one run back in the ninth as William Hamiter tripled, and scored off a sac fly by lead-off hitter Gage Miller. Smith then struck out the Crimson Tide's TJ McCants to end the game.
Smith, like Zeldin in game one, was clutch in relief. He finished the contest by giving up two runs on four hits, but he also struck out five and walked zero batters in 3.2 innings pitched.
Johnson said his team will enjoy the wins for a short period of time and return tomorrow ready to finish off the series with Alabama by going for the three-game sweep.
"This league, as everybody knows, you have to ride the ebbs and flows," Johnson said. "Unfortunately, we have to get back on the horse tomorrow and come back out here, but we only used four pitchers in 18 innings today. The guys came in and threw the ball well and really mixed it up. We kept their offense off-balance, and guys, that's a good offense, man."
Georgia and Alabama will conclude the three-game series tomorrow for a 1:02 pm. first pitch.