Georgia got back on track in the SEC by sweeping No. 9 Alabama in a Saturday doubleheader at Foley Field. The Diamond Dogs claimed both contests in dramatic fashion, finishing strong in the ninth inning of each game. They move to 20-4 overall and 2-3 in SEC play after the two wins. "I told our guys you can't ever get too full in this game. You've got to come back tomorrow and be hungry," Georgia head coach Wes Johnson said. "You've got to come back and want that feeling so bad that you're ready to lock in, stay focused. Not ready to stay focused, but be ready to grind out at-bats and pitches with their hitters. It was great." The ending of the first game came with theatrics. Sophomore shortstop Kolby Branch blasted a grand slam in the bottom of the ninth, powering the Diamond Dogs to a thrilling 9-5 finish. The Baylor transfer extended his arms to hit a 1-0 breaking ball and drove it over the center field fence, claiming the win for his team. Branch got ejected shortly after crossing home plate, so he didn’t participate in Game Two. Still, Branch’s sixth home run of the season lifted the Diamond Dogs to win their first SEC contest over a ranked Crimson Tide squad after Georgia was swept at Kentucky last week. Alabama plated a run in the top of the first, but its lead didn’t last long. The Diamond Dogs’ offense exploded for four runs in the bottom half of the first inning, spearheaded by a solo shot from Corey Collins and then a three-run bomb by clean-up hitter Dylan Goldstein.

The Crimson Tide got one run back in the third and a three-run fourth inning gave them a 5-4 advantage over Georgia. A solo home run by slugger Charlie Condon to dead center field in the bottom half of the fourth frame tied the game up at 5-5. Graduate Charlie Goldstein got the start on the mound for the Diamond Dogs. The left-hander lasted five innings, giving up four earned runs on eight hits, but he also struck out four and only walked one in the win. Georgia reliever Brian Zeldin earned the win on the mound. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound right-hander finished the game strong for the Diamond Dogs, lasting four scoreless innings with three strikeouts and one walk. Zeldin survived several jams, escaping the seventh as Georgia’s defense ended the threat with a double play. Zeldin also got another break in the ninth as Alabama’s Evan Sleight doubled to right, sending Ian Petrutz around to third. However, Petrutz was tagged out as Fernando Gonzalez fired a shot to Condon off the relay throw. "There's no doubt about it," Zeldin said. "It's much easier to go pitch and throw strikes when you know that the guys behind you are going to field the ball and take care of business."

Advertisement