One week after Georgia announced a new $49 million-dollar contract extension for head coach Kirby Smart, Bulldog officials released more details Friday afternoon.

In response to an open records request by UGASports, Smart will make $6.6 million in 2018, a total that will rise in varying increments through the duration of the contract, now set to run through the 2024 campaign.

Smart – now one of college football’s highest paid coaches – made $3.75 million last season with the Bulldogs.

When all money is included, Smart’s total compensation package for the next seven seasons will be the following:

2018 - $6.6 million

2019 - $6.7 million

2020 - $6.8 million

2021 - $7 million

2022 - $7.2 million

2023 - $7.3 million

2024 - $7.4 million

If Smart resigns, or terminates his contract, his buyout would be the following:

2018 - $6 million

2019 - $6 million

2020 - $4 million

2021 - $3 million

2022 - $2 million

2023 - $1 million

2024 – No buyout.

Smart could earn bonuses totaling $925,000 for leading Georgia to a national championship.

Bonuses are as follows:

...$100 grand for making the SEC Championship Game or $225 grand for winning the SEC Championship.

...$50,000 for playing in the Independence Bowl.

...$75,000 for playing in the Six Pack Bowl Series (Taxslayer, Outback, Belk, Music City, Texas Liberty).

...$100,000 for the Citrus Bowl.

...$175,000 for any College Football Playoff game (Sugar, Rose, Orange, Cotton, Fiesta, or Peach) or...

...$250,000 for advancing to the playoff semifinals or...

...$500,000 for playing in the national championship or...

...$700,000 for winning the national title game.

Last year, Smart earned total bonuses of $800,000 ($400,000 for winning the SEC, $200,000 for making the Rose Bowl, and $200,000 for finishing in the AP Top 25).

There’s more.

The new contract also stipulates that Smart – upon giving reasonable notice – shall have access to the University plane or be given use of a light jet via Delta Jets or comparable carrier for his personal and non-business travel for a maximum of 25 hours of flight time per calendar year.