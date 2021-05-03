UGASports - Despite first-round snub, Azeez Ojulari thrilled

“This process was a great process, just talking to teams, building those relationships and just being able to be a Giant. I'm just happy to be here. I'm just ready to get to work. My knee is good. Everything is good and solid. Everything is perfect.”

If Azeez Ojulari was ticked about not getting picked until the second round of the NFL Draft, he hasn’t let his frustrations show publicly.

Quite the contrary.

After being taken by the New York Giants with the 42nd overall pick, Ojulari told New York reporters during his post-selection Zoom session posted on Giants.com that he could not be happier with the way everything turned out.

“I'm just blessed to be a Giant. I'm ready to work. When I get there, I just have to go get in the playbook to learn the scheme and everything,” he said. “I'm just ready to show them what I can do. That’s it.”

Many pre-draft experts had Ojulari pegged as a late first-round pick before rumors of re-occurring issues with his knee started to cloud where he ultimately would land.

This was despite clean bill of health that was sent by renowned surgeon James Andrews, who reportedly sent information to all 32 teams that Ojulari was fit and ready to go.

“This process was a great process, just talking to teams, building those relationships and just being able to be a Giant,” Ojulari said. “I'm just happy to be here. I'm just ready to get to work. My knee is good. Everything is good and solid. Everything is perfect.”

Ojulari will not be short of company when he arrives for the start of training camp.

He becomes the fourth former Bulldog to join the Giants, a quartet that also includes Lorenzo Carter, Andrew Thomas and Tae Crowder, the latter of which joined the franchise last year. Thomas, Ojulari's former roommate at Georgia, was actually at Ojulari’s home for his draft day party when the pick was made.

“It's just great just having my brothers up there already. They're people that I have conversations with. It would be great for me to come in there and learn from them,” Ojulari said. “They've been there, so they can teach me and tell me things. So, I just can't wait to get up there with those guys and be ready to work.”

Ojulari said the entire room exploded when the Giants popped up on his phone.

“It was crazy when I got the call, man. I saw a New York on it so I just picked it up. I was just so happy to be on the phone with the Giants,” Ojulari said. “It was electric. It was a great moment for me and my family.”

There’s a couple of other familiar faces on the Giants’ coaching staff as well.

Former Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt is listed as a senior defensive analyst with the Giants, while former Georgia assistant Kevin Sherrer is actually New York’s linebacker coach and recruited Ojulari to Georgia.

“Oh yeah, Coach Sherrer. He recruited me when I was coming into Georgia, so our relationship is already there, for sure,” Ojulari said. “I've learned things from him, from watching film and tape and coming into Georgia. We really have a good bond going in, for sure.” But now, the work begins.

Ojulari said he’s ready to do whatever it takes to make a quick impact and prove their faith in him was well placed.

“I'm just confident in my game,” he said. "I'm just ready to go to work with the New York Giants and show everybody what I can do.”

Ojulari credits his three years in Athens for making it possible.

“I’ve been working there every single day since I was a freshman. I was finding the moves that worked for me and I just kept doing that,” he said. “Once I found it, I just kept going to it and adjusting off of it when I had to. Thanks to Georgia and my time there, it just helped me with everything I need to do. I will definitely be using it for sure.”