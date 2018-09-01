Georgia released its official depth chart before Saturday’s opener with Austin Peay, and there were several surprises.

One of the bigger ones was freshman Tyson Campbell, who is listed as the top starter at left cornerback ahead of Eric Stokes. Sophomore Mark Webb was tabbed as the top backup to Deandre Baker.

Otherwise, this is how it shapes up. Let’s start with the defense.

Sophomore Tyler Clark is set to start at defensive tackle, with sophomore Devonte Wyatt listed as the top backup.

Julian Rochester is the starting nose, backed up by Michael Barnett with Jonathan Ledbetter listed to open at defensive end, backup up by grad transfer Jay Hayes.

At outside linebacker, Walter Grant will start at Sam, D’Andre Walker at Jack, and Monty Rice at Mike, ahead of senior Natrez Patrick.

Senior Juwan Taylor is listed as the starter at Will.

The starting secondary consists of the afore-mentioned Campbell and Baker at corner, with Richard LeCounte and J.R. Reed at the safety position. William Poole is tabbed as the starter at Star, followed by Deangelo Gibbs.

Along with Campbell, true freshmen in the two- and three- deep on defense include Brenton Cox (Jack), Adam Anderson (Sam), Otis Reese (left safety) and Christopher Smith (right safety).