Depth chart released
Georgia released its official depth chart before Saturday’s opener with Austin Peay, and there were several surprises.
One of the bigger ones was freshman Tyson Campbell, who is listed as the top starter at left cornerback ahead of Eric Stokes. Sophomore Mark Webb was tabbed as the top backup to Deandre Baker.
Otherwise, this is how it shapes up. Let’s start with the defense.
Sophomore Tyler Clark is set to start at defensive tackle, with sophomore Devonte Wyatt listed as the top backup.
Julian Rochester is the starting nose, backed up by Michael Barnett with Jonathan Ledbetter listed to open at defensive end, backup up by grad transfer Jay Hayes.
At outside linebacker, Walter Grant will start at Sam, D’Andre Walker at Jack, and Monty Rice at Mike, ahead of senior Natrez Patrick.
Senior Juwan Taylor is listed as the starter at Will.
The starting secondary consists of the afore-mentioned Campbell and Baker at corner, with Richard LeCounte and J.R. Reed at the safety position. William Poole is tabbed as the starter at Star, followed by Deangelo Gibbs.
Along with Campbell, true freshmen in the two- and three- deep on defense include Brenton Cox (Jack), Adam Anderson (Sam), Otis Reese (left safety) and Christopher Smith (right safety).
You can see the entire depth chart here.
On offense, not a ton of surprises there.
Jake Fromm is listed as the starting quarterback ahead of Justin Fields, although Elijah Holyfield and D’Andre Swift are listed as co-starters, followed by Brian Herrien and James Cook.
Tyler Simmons, Riley Ridley and Mecole Hardman are listed as the starters in Georgia’s three-receiver set. Senior Terry Godwin, who has been nursing a knee injury, is not listed in the two- and three-deep.
There were no huge surprises on the offensive line based on what we’ve recently seen at practice.
Andrew Thomas is the starting left tackle, with Solomon Kindley at left guard, Lamont Gaillard at center, Ben Cleveland at right guard and Isaiah Wilson at right tackle.
Isaac Nauta is the starting tight end.
True freshmen in the offensive two-deep include Fields, Cade Mays (left tackle), Trey Hill (left guard and center), Kearis Jackson (wide receiver) and Jake Camarda, who appears to have beaten out grad transfer Landon Stratton to be the team’s punter.