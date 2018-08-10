Christmas came early for Georgia Friday afternoon, with word that’s Demetris Robertson has been granted a waiver by the NCAA. He will be eligible to play for the Bulldogs this fall, school officials confirmed.

Talk about huge news.

As a freshman at Cal, Robertson was one of the top freshman wideouts in the country, catching 50 passes for 767 yards and seven touchdowns. Last year, Robertson caught seven passes for 70 yards and rushed twice for 40 yards and a touchdown. But his 2017 season came to an early end after he suffered a lower body injury that required surgery.

So what does adding Robertson into the mix mean? Well, Georgia’s offense, which already figured to be one of the more explosive units in the SEC, just got better—perhaps a whole lot better.

“He’s a terrific athlete,” senior senior Terry Godwin said. “He’ll just add another weapon to our offense and whatever special team he’s on.”

That looks to be an understatement. Robertson, a former track star in high school at Savannah Christian, joins a wide receiver corps that already features Godwin (38 catches, 639 yards and six touchdowns), Mecole Hardman (25 catches for 418 yards and four touchdowns), and Riley Ridley (17 catches, 153 yards and two touchdowns).