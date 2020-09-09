Being tagged with the title of “RBU” (Running Back University) is an honor Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee said the players in his room at the Butts-Mehre Building take seriously.

During a Zoom interview with reporters Wednesday, McGee said the fact Georgia’s reputation for producing some of the best backs in college football isn’t lost on the athletes he currently coaches, and in fact is one of the greatest motivators for the unit heading into the 2020 campaign.

“It’s a very, very high standard in our room that was established long before me being here,” McGee said. “Our kids kind of take that personally, and they show it every single day with the way they prepare and practice. We as coaches always try to make practice a lot harder than games. If you can make it through practice, day in and day out, you’re going to be really prepared for a game.”

Having to replace D’Andre Swift will not be easy. Yet McGee said his current group of backs — which includes Zamir White, James Cook, Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton, and Daijun Edwards — is ready to make its own mark.

“I feel like all of our guys are putting forward great effort, on the field and in the classroom,” Edwards said. “Zamir and James Cook have provided a lot of leadership to the room, and they provide a lot of experience. They are definitely two guys that complement one another from the standpoint of understanding the offense and learning the offense the fastest. They’ve kind of propelled themselves in that regard.”

So too, have the others.

“We’re still in the process of developing and seeing where all the guys are going to fit,” McGee said. “So, nothing has been decided yet. But I really like our room. Dealing with Covid, everyone must be ready to play because we never know what is going to happen. And that's my process, making sure all my guys are ready to run the football and protect the quarterback when their number is called.”

McGee added that it helped that each of his backs is willing to do whatever it takes. No ego problems here.

According to the former Carver High head coach, there used to be a time when a running back would go to a school seeking to be THE man. That's no longer the case, especially at Georgia, which historically has proven the benefits of having more than one back capable of doing a good job.

"It's definitely a good thing—a philosophy of ours. We feel like the more guys we can play to keep our running backs fresh, they're able to be more explosive, have less mental breakdowns, and they're able to assess the game, stay involved in the game, and execute at a high level when their number is called,” McGee said. “It definitely benefits us having a multitude of guys, and, like I said, reliability and accountability are a big factor. I feel greatly confident with this group."

McGee said both White and Cook have stepped up the vocal part of their game as well.

“They’re kind of mimicking what they got when they were freshmen, when Swift and Elijah (Holyfield) were the older guys in the room,” McGee said “They’re taking the young guys under their wing, showing them how to take care of their bodies, how to prepare and be the best they can be the next day as far as film study is concerned—just all the little tidbits and how to be successful on an everyday basis.”

In White, Georgia’s younger backs could not have a better role model.

The fact that the North Carolina native has overcome surgeries on each of his knees has made quite the impression, not only on White’s teammates, but on McGee as well.

“First of all, Zamir is a great kid and had some tough challenges throughout his life. He’s been an overcomer, and that’s the expectation,” McGee said. “He’s never down, he’s always very upbeat. His hard work has been recognized by his peers, along with the coaching staff. Just much love for Zamir and the way he has embraced two knee injuries. That’s a very tough, tough feat to overcome, but he’s a spiritual person and has all the faith in the world in our training staff. He has faith in himself as well, so expect a lot of big things out of him this year.”

McIntosh, Milton, and Edwards figure to get their opportunities as well.

As for Milton, McGee downplayed word that the freshman did not take part in last Saturday’s scrimmage.

“He’s not out. He's been doing everything. As far as the development, we’re just making sure we get the correct reps in,” he said. “He's missed certain parts of practice.”

Edwards, meanwhile, has apparently impressed.

“He was a great high school running back, started for four years in the toughest division in Georgia and was very productive at Colquitt County,” McGee said. “He can catch the football, he can run in between the tackles; he has enough speed and burst to make explosive plays. We love everything about Daijun and his work ethic.”

As far as expectations for the group are concerned, McGee isn’t making any predictions. He's more concerned about the effort. The rest, he says, will take care of itself.

“Expectations are not about statistics for me. It’s more about wins and losses and how we can be successful,” McGee said. “It’s mental errors, making sure we’re taking care of our quarterback and protecting the football. If we do those things, the individual accolades will come. If that happens, it happens, but that's not the big picture of things. It's more about taking care of the football, protecting our quarterback, and playing with great effort.”

QUOTEABLE:

“I definitely have aspirations to be a head coach, but right now my whole focus is on doing the best job I can for the University of Georgia this season, and kind of letting things fall where they may when those times and opportunities present themselves. But I’m totally happy being the running backs coach at Georgia and having the best running back job in the country. We’ve got a high standard, and our guys are going to live up to that standard.” – McGee when asked if he would one day like to be a head coach.