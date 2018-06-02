Another day, another delay that’s going to mean the Athens Regional won’t get done until sometimes Monday afternoon.

Once again, it’s top-seeded Georgia that’s left paying the price.

A 1:37 weather delay interrupted Saturday’s loser’s bracket game between Duke and Campbell - that took 4:21 to play - triggering the NCAA’s mandatory curfew, pushing the Bulldogs’ winner’s bracket contest until noon on Sunday.

The NCAA's mandatory curfew does not allow any games to start past 11 p.m. Duke's contest with Campbell did not conclude until well after 10 p.m., and with 55 minutes needed to prepare the field, there wasn't enough time for the Georgia-Troy contest to get underway.

The Blue Devils (41-16) – which eliminated the Fighting Camels 16-8 after scoring nine runs in the ninth – will play the loser of Georgia-Troy at six. Duke improves to 41-16 while Campbell ends its season at 35-26.



Times for Monday’s championship game(s) are still to be determined.

Saturday’s delays came a day after lightning and rain pushed back Georgia’s opening game against Campbell to Saturday, a contest won by the Bulldogs 18-5.

Athens Regional Schedule

Friday

Game 1 - Troy 6, Duke 0

Game 2 - Georgia vs Campbell (postponed)

Saturday

Game 2 - Georgia 18, Campbell 5

Game 3 – Duke 16, Campbell 8

Game 4 – Troy vs Georgia (postponed)

Sunday

Game 4 – Georgia vs Troy, noon

Game 5 – Duke vs Georgia-Troy loser, 6 p.m.

Monday

Game 6 – Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 7 (If necessary), 5 p.m.