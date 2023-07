Defensive backs at Georgia receive a football education unlike any other.

Head coach Kirby Smart played safety for Georgia. So too did co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp. Defensive backs coach Fran Brown played corner for Western Carolina.

It all adds up to one of the best secondary coaching staffs in the nation. That's a big reason why Georgia is among the favorites for five-star 2025 defensive back DJ Pickett.

"Georgia’s basically a defensive school and that’s my position, so it'll play a big part," Pickett said. "I also want a defensive head coach, because he knows what he’s doing."