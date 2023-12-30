MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Georgia's defense had to feature plenty of fresh faces in the Orange Bowl against Florida State.

Inside linebacker Smael Mondon didn't play due to injury. Neither did cornerback Julian Humphrey. That left freshman linebackers CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson and freshman corner Daniel Harris to pick up the slack.

Those three first-year players helped key a strong defensive performance in the Bulldogs' 63-3 victory over the Seminoles.

Allen led the Bulldogs with six total tackles and added 1.5 tackles for loss. Wilson added a pair of tackles.

Wilson reflected on how far he's come during his freshman season in the postgame locker room. He added that he learned a ton from veteran linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, who has since transferred to Kentucky.

Wilson said he and Allen formed a tight bond during their freshman season. That has contributed to their early success and will continue paying dividends moving forward.

"Those guys are going to have hell-of-a-careers at the University of Georgia," defensive back Javon Bullard said. "Those guys, you start here at linebacker for the University of Georgia as a freshman, that’s hard, man. That’s damn hard. Hats off to Coach (Glenn) Schumann for getting those guys ready. Those guys aren’t going nowhere, man. They’re going to be a force to be reckoned with for years to come."

Harris finished with one tackle, rotating in at corner along with Kamari Lassiter and Daylen Everette. He played solid coverage against the Florida State receivers most of the night.

On one occasion, Harris allowed a 55-yard completion. He had good coverage on the play but gave up the yardage thanks to a perfect throw from Florida State quarterback Brock Glenn.

Lassiter praised Harris for his resilience after the game. Two other teammates, Bullard and Tykee Smith, noted how well Harris has learned the playbook and adjusted to the challenge of playing in Athens.

Those developments, combined with his physical gifts, will make Harris (who dispelled rumors of him entering the transfer portal on social media after the game) a major factor in the Georgia secondary heading into next season.

"My boy Daniel’s 6-3, probably running a 4.3," Bullard joked of Harris after the game. "Daniel’s a great player, going to be a great player. I’m excited for his future. The guy showed flashes at practice. You practice how you play. The guy played great tonight, played great at practice. It’s just a small flash of what y’all are going to see from Daniel."

If the Orange Bowl is any indication, Georgia's defense will be in good hands once again next season. One thing is for sure: Georgia head coach Kirby Smart isn't anticipating any drop-off in leadership.

"Leadership at Georgia is never not going to happen. We develop these kids at young ages. We put them in leadership groups. We put them in our skull sessions, and they start developing early," Smart said. "We've got a lot of really good leaders going into next year, because they got to learn from these guys, and these guys learned from the guys before them. If that's passed down and that culture is created, it's a really good thing."