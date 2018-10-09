Injuries have taken a bite out of Georgia’s defensive line just as the No. 2 Bulldogs get ready to attack the final four games of their SEC schedule.

On Tuesday, head coach Kirby Smart announced that junior defensive end David Marshall will be out for an undetermined amount of time with a left foot injury.

Marshall has arguably been Georgia’s third-best defensive lineman behind Tyler Clark and Jonathan Ledbetter with six tackles.

“We don’t know the severity of it; we don’t know the length of time he’ll be out. It doesn’t look good for this game, but we’re still trying to find out more,” Smart said. “It happened in the (Vanderbilt) game, but we really weren’t aware of it until later.”

Unfortunately, he’s not the only injury to report.

Smart said reserve nose DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle is out with an undisclosed injury, while sophomore Devonte Wyatt (leg) was limited in practice Tuesday. Wyatt, who missed last week’s game with Vanderbilt, was seen with crutches during the game.

“Devonte’s rehabbing hard. We think he might be able to go. He was running during practice, working in the treadmill, working in the water,” Smart said. “He’s been running for two days. He didn’t get to practice, but we think he’s getting better.”

With depth at a premium, more responsibilities will be placed on the likes of backups Jay Hayes, along with Michael Barnett, Malik Herring, Michail Carter, and yes, freshman nose Jordan Davis who could be primed for his first extended action.

Davis (6-6, 320) accounted well for himself in Georgia’s win over Vanderbilt. Although he was only credited with one tackle, the North Carolina native was effective taking up double-teams and displayed the ability to play a physical brand of ball, an area Smart stressed is going to be key for the Bulldogs’ success on Saturday. He and Barnett are expected to be the top backups for starting nose Julian Rochester.

“He’s doing good things. He’s playing better. He hasn’t arrived yet. But of all our kids that I’m most proud of, he’s worked the hardest to get where he is. Where a lot of guys as freshman got to come in and they were 2 on the depth chart, or 3 or they got to play, or they played on special teams, this kid has been grinding,” Smart said. “He’s ground himself into a very productive player, a hard-to-block player, and we’ve just got to get him where he’s got a little more quickness, is able to move better.”

Teammates have been impressed.

“He’s growing really fast, he’s growing fast, man,” linebacker Natrez Patrick said. “We need him. He’s turning it on at a perfect time when we need him.”

Monty Rice agreed.

“Jordan Davis had a good game. He was solid, he’s young, and he’s still developing,” Rice said. “He’s good at holding that double-team and not getting bounced out of that. That’s a tough job. That’s like 700 pounds bumping against you, and you’ve got to hold. I thought he did a good job of that, especially when he’s fresh.”

His stamina has also improved. “He’s really worked hard on his conditioning. He does extra conditioning almost every day,” Smart said. “He’s gotten to be one of the most in-shape guys because of the conditioning he does. He works about half the time on scout team, half the time with us. He gives the offensive line a really good picture, and goes against better O-linemen when he goes against our offense.”