Senior Jonathan Ledbetter is typically one of the more jovial members of the Georgia football team.

That is, until you mention the last time Georgia Tech came to Sanford Stadium two years ago and laid waste to the famous hedges following its 28-27 win.

“It is what it is right there,” said Ledbetter, a smile quickly disappearing from his face.

Yes, Clean Old-Fashioned Hate is a real thing.

“It’s big thing for us. It’s a big deal. I think everybody is ready,” Ledbetter said. “We came in yesterday fired up because it was Georgia Tech week. It’s the culture here. We embrace it. We know it’s going to be tough.”

Tech’s latest two forays into Sanford Stadium have resulted in wins for the Yellow Jackets. Each time, the games ended with players tearing out clusters of branches to take home as souvenirs.

“I definitely don’t want them to win here ever again, especially while I’m here,” tight ends Isaac Nauta said. “It’s a big game for us, and I’m excited to attack this one and make sure these hedges don’t get touched. We’re going to make sure that doesn’t happen this year.”

Just in case players have needed any reminding, team strength coach Scott Sinclair has apparently been happy to oblige.

“Pictures are all around the facility; there are videos are going around,” Ledbetter said. “Every day we work out, we’re squatting doing squats—we’ve got something in front of us. Stuff like that gets you fired up and ready to play.”

Senior wide receiver Terry Godwin is not one of those who needs any reminding.

“I don’t. It’s stuck in there,” Godwin said. “It’s very vivid, just like it was yesterday. Just seeing those guys . . . That’s something you don’t want at your own field, so we’re going to try and take care of business.”