BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 2 Georgia took a punch to the face and never got off the ground, dropping a 36-16 decision to No. 12 LSU.

It wasn’t pretty to watch.

The Bulldogs (6-1, 3-1) managed just 322 yards, thanks to an offense that was never able to find any rhythm against a fired-up Tiger defense.

Defensively, the Bulldogs were no better. Georgia allowed 476 yards, including 276 on the ground. Special teams? You guessed it. A fumble on a kickoff by Mecole Hardman added insult to what was already a forgettable afternoon, as it set up Cole Tracy’s fifth field goal midway through the fourth to extend the lead to 29-9.

LSU (6-1, 3-1) would score one more time on a 4-yard run by Nick Brossette with 4:14 left to account for the final score.

Quarterback Jake Fromm has certainly enjoyed better days.

The sophomore completed just 16 of 33 passes for 209 yards with two interceptions and one touchdown, a late 27-yarder to Ridley.

Trailing 16-0 at the half, the Bulldogs did not get on the board until the 9:03 mark in the third quarter on a 40-yard field goal by Rodrigo Blankenship, before a 10-yard run by Elijah Holyfield on the next-to-last play of the third quarter drew Georgia within 19-9. A two-point run by D’Andre Swift failed.

Following a quick three and out, LSU punted back to Georgia and Hardman returned the football 37 yards to the Tiger 38.

But just when it seemed the Bulldogs might be regaining a smidgen of momentum, the offense once again stubbed its collective toe.

After a speed sweep by Hardman was sniffed out by LSU for a small gain, Justin Fields came in and handed the ball off to Swift for a short gain. Fromm then came back on for third down and was promptly sacked, forcing a punt with 12:20 to play.

Georgia would get no closer.

LSU promptly drove 86 yards in just six plays, capped by a one-yard touchdown run by Joe Burrow, his second of the game.

The Bulldogs never really had a chance.

Trailing 3-0, Georgia appeared to have its offense in gear as the Bulldogs started their second possession with 9:38 to go in the first quarter.

Runs of 12 and 17 by D’Andre Swift, followed by a 17-yard run by Elijah Holyfield, keyed what looked as if it might be a successful drive, after the Bulldogs enjoyed a 1st-and-10 at the Tiger 15.

However, after three straight incomplete passes by Fromm, Georgia lined up for a game-tying field goal. But instead of going for the kick, the Bulldogs called a fake, with holder Jake Camarda flipping the ball to Blankenship, who never had a chance, ultimately fumbling at the 16.

That set up an 84-yard drive by the Tigers, on which Joe Burrow scored from inches out on a fourth-down play to put LSU up 10-0.

It might have been worse, but LSU ultimately settled for two more field goals by Cole Tracy to close out the first half and go into halftime up 16-0.

Georgia’s offense was, well, terrible.

Take away the second drive, which netted the Bulldogs 59 yards, and the Bulldogs managed just 54 yards over their five other possessions.

Fromm’s first half was certainly one to forget.

The sophomore was never able to get on track, not only struggling to find a rhythm, but failing to give his receivers a chance, with more than a few bad throws. Fromm finished the first half just 5-of-16 for 47 yards.