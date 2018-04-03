Deandre Baker was watching ESPN the week of the deadline for underclassmen to apply for the NFL Draft when lo and behold, a replay of Alabama’s game-winning 41-yard touchdown pass in the national championship rolled across the screen.

That was enough to help Baker make up his mind to return for his senior year.

“The last play of the National Championship Game – just thinking about that play,” Baker said after practice on Tuesday. “It happened to come across ESPN, that replay … that can’t happen again. I felt I can help my team to get to the same game.”

In his first interview since Jan. 8, Baker revealed his final decision to return to Georgia for one final year was closer than anyone dreamed.

“It came down to the last hour – the hour before the deadline,” said Baker, who sent out a Tweet to announce his decision to return to the Bulldogs.

“It was a hard process. It came down to the last day,” Baker said. “I was just talking to my family, trying to make the best decision for me. Ultimately, it was either do I want to further my career to the NFL, or come back to the University and do something great?”

Baker said evaluations he received had him going anywhere between the first and third rounds of the draft.

“I wanted to come back and do something great with my teammates,” Baker said. “It was great, but we came up short.”

Apparently, Baker’s decisions even caught coaches off guard.

“(Kirby Smart and Mel Tucker) were surprised,” said Baker.

Although Smart has made it clear that every position on the Bulldogs' squad is open for competition, it’s going to take a Herculean effort on somebody’s part to knock Baker out of his starting role. After all, he’s one of the top returning cornerbacks in the SEC.

Check out last year’s numbers.

Despite usually being matched up against the other team’s best receiver, Baker led the Bulldogs with a team-high nine pass breakups, three in Georgia’s win over South Carolina. His four interceptions – one of which came in the title game against Alabama – was also a team best.

“I see him work every day in practice, so it wasn’t a big surprise,” teammate and roommate Juwan Taylor said. “He’s going to put in the work.”

It took a while for Baker to earn the trust of coaches.

After playing in 11 games as a true freshman, Baker was still waiting his turn as a sophomore in 2016 after former Bulldog Juwan Briscoe started Georgia’s first four games before taking over in the Oct. 1 game against Tennessee.

In the 22 games he’s played since, Baker has been in the starting lineup for 21, including all 15 contests last year.

“It’s time for me to step up,” Baker said. “I just want to get my secondary better. The guys around me before made me better because we competed in practice. So, once we get the young guys up to par, the plays, their assignments – everybody needs to play fast – do that and the other quarterback won’t know where to throw the ball.”