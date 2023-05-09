Georgia wide receiver De’Nylon Morrisette was arrested and charged with a quartet of misdemeanor driving offenses early Tuesday morning in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County online jail report, Morrissette was arrested at approximately 3:33 a.m., and booked at 10:10 a.m. charged with driving too fast for conditions, following too closely, and driving under the influence of drugs.

Morrissette, 19, was also charged with one count of Class D restriction, which states an individual with a State of Georgia Class D license cannot operate a motor vehicle between midnight and 5 a.m.

He was later released on bonds totaling $1,721.00.

A rising sophomore, Morrissette played in 11 games for the Bulldogs, catching four passes for 34 yards.

Georgia officials have yet to respond for comment.