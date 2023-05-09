News More News
De'Nylon Morrissette arrested for DUI

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Georgia wide receiver De’Nylon Morrisette was arrested and charged with a quartet of misdemeanor driving offenses early Tuesday morning in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County online jail report, Morrissette was arrested at approximately 3:33 a.m., and booked at 10:10 a.m. charged with driving too fast for conditions, following too closely, and driving under the influence of drugs.

Morrissette, 19, was also charged with one count of Class D restriction, which states an individual with a State of Georgia Class D license cannot operate a motor vehicle between midnight and 5 a.m.

He was later released on bonds totaling $1,721.00.

A rising sophomore, Morrissette played in 11 games for the Bulldogs, catching four passes for 34 yards.

Georgia officials have yet to respond for comment.

De'Nylon Morrissette (23) was charged with four misdemeanor driving offenses early Tuesday.
De'Nylon Morrissette (23) was charged with four misdemeanor driving offenses early Tuesday. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)
{{ article.author_name }}