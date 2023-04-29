It did not take long for Day 3 of the NFL Draft to become memory makers for a pair of former Bulldogs, as quarterback Stetson Bennett and cornerback Kelee Ringo were both taken in the fourth round.

Ringo was the first former Georgia player to hear his name called, going to Philadelphia in the fourth round with the 105th overall pick. He was followed not long thereafter by Bennett, who was taken with the 128th pick in the fourth round by the Los Angeles Rams.

Bennett will join former Bulldog Matthew Stafford in the quarterback room for the Rams, who coincidentally play at SoFi Stadium, the site of Georgia's national championship win over TCU.

Ringo will join Bulldog teammates Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith, who were taken by the Eagles in Thursday’s first round.

Ringo was thought to possibly be a late first-round pick, but it was not to be.

He was one of the fastest players on Georgia’s team and demonstrated outstanding athleticism at the NFL Combine. However, concerns over flexibility and some occasional issues in deep coverage reportedly caused some teams to shy away until Philadelphia traded up to pick Ringo.

Other Bulldogs are also waiting to hear their names called.

Defensive back Christopher Smith, offensive lineman Warren McClendon, wide receiver Kearis Jackson, linebacker Robert Beal Jr. and possibly Jack Podlesny are other possibilities.

They’ll join Carter (First round, Philadelphia), Smith (First round, Philadelphia), offensive tackle Broderick Jones (First round, Pittsburgh), and tight end Darnell Washington (third round, Pittsburgh) who were selected Thursday and Friday, respectively.