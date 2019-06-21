With Friday’s news that Jeremiah Holloman has been dismissed from the Georgia football program following an investigation to a 2018 assault, the Bulldogs’ depth at wide receiver will be tested more than ever.

Holloman, after all, was Georgia’s leading returnee at receiver with 24 catches for 418 yards and five touchdowns.

Now, there are suddenly more questions than ever. Smart was already feeling a bit queasy about the position.

“I never feel more confident about our receiving corps because we just don’t have numbers,” Smart said after G-Day. “It’s the thinnest position. There, d-line and tight end.”

Holloman’s dismissal makes it that much thinner.

With Holloman gone, that leaves senior Tyler Simmons – who is being punished internally following a March arrest for disorderly conduct - as the Bulldogs’ leading receiver as far as the returning wideouts are concerned with just nine catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

The only other returning receivers with catches are Trey Blount and walk-on Willie Erdman – with 3 and 1, respectively.

In other words, others will have to step up. Fortunately, there are players with the ability to step in.

That includes grad transfer Lawrence Cager, who during his three years at Miami, caught 45 passes for 681 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Hurricanes. Last season, the 6-foot-5, 220-pounder caught 21 passes for 374 yards and six touchdowns.

Georgia hopes Demetris Robertson is ready to make a big contribution as well.

Robertson didn’t catch a pass his first season with the Bulldogs after transferring from Cal, but during his freshman year with the Bears, was one of the top performers in the Pac 12 finishing second on the team in receptions with 50 for 767 yards and seven touchdowns. Robertson did score one touchdown for the Bulldogs on a 72-yard run in the opener against Austin Peay.

Otherwise, some younger receivers are going to have step up in a big way.

That includes redshirt freshman Kearis Jackson, Blount, along with redshirt sophomore Matt Landers, who flashed in the spring but needs to become more consistent.

Redshirt freshman Tommy Bush and walk-one Erdman could also figure into the mix.

Three true freshmen will also be front and center with former five-star George Pickens and four-star Dominick Blaylock being the two main ones to watch.

As a senior at Hoover High, Pickens caught 69 passes for 1,368 yards and 16 touchdowns while Blaylock finished his career at Walton High with over 3,500 yards of total offense.

His senior season saw Blaylock catch 60 passes for 1,052 yards with eight touchdowns.

Fellow freshman Makiya Tongue will also receive a long look.