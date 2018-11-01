Dawgs win big, but still plenty of work to do
Tom Crean has warned anyone who will listen that it’s going to be a step-by-step process for his first Georgia basketball team.
Nothing is expected to come easy. With a new system and new concepts to learn, Crean has stated it could take much of the season – if not all – before his players finally begin to get comfortable with what he ultimately wants them to do.
Thursday night’s 98-59 exhibition win over Division II West Georgia was a second opportunity for those lessons to continue.
Despite the lopsided score, there’s still plenty to learn.
“For us, it’s a matter of making sure we stay true to our fundamentals every day,” Crean said. “We’re building a much faster style of play and obviously we’re not going to be able to play that fast and have those turnovers and fouls, we’re not going to be able to do that. But that’s why it’s the exhibition season, there’s lot of room for improvement, a lot of time for improvement. We’ve just got to make sure we don’t waste it.”
Three players scored in double-figures for the Bulldogs, led by Tyree Crump with 18 on six three-pointers, followed by Nicolas Claxton with 14, with Teshaun Hightower and Rayshaun Hammonds chipping in with 10 each.
Although the tempo was certainly fast-paced, there were a number of issues that will need correcting.
Topping the list is turnovers. After committing 20 two weeks ago in the Bulldogs’ exhibition win at UAB, Georgia had 26 against West Georgia.
Final Georgia stats pic.twitter.com/gcZBBbALCy— Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) November 2, 2018
“It was a great measuring stick for us, just to get out there and play with each other again,” Claxton said. “We had 26 turnovers that we’ve got to get under control if we want to compete with the teams we have to play, but as far as the offense, that’s how we're playing this year. It's more position-less and we're all starting to embrace it.”
Crean didn’t disagree.
“We’ve just got to get so much better at making the game simpler for others,” Crean said. “That means bearing down, guarding the dribble better, grabbing the rebounds with two hands … all those things that make teams better, we’ve got to work hard at that.
Georgia led 44-25 at the half.
The Bulldogs shot 40 (13-for-32), half of those shots coming from three-point range. Georgia converted 7 of 16 of its attempts from beyond the arc, with Hightower and Crump nailing two each.
Georgia - which opens the regular season Nov. 9 against Savannah State - never trailed, leading by as many as 27 points