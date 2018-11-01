Tom Crean has warned anyone who will listen that it’s going to be a step-by-step process for his first Georgia basketball team.

Nothing is expected to come easy. With a new system and new concepts to learn, Crean has stated it could take much of the season – if not all – before his players finally begin to get comfortable with what he ultimately wants them to do.

Thursday night’s 98-59 exhibition win over Division II West Georgia was a second opportunity for those lessons to continue.

Despite the lopsided score, there’s still plenty to learn.

“For us, it’s a matter of making sure we stay true to our fundamentals every day,” Crean said. “We’re building a much faster style of play and obviously we’re not going to be able to play that fast and have those turnovers and fouls, we’re not going to be able to do that. But that’s why it’s the exhibition season, there’s lot of room for improvement, a lot of time for improvement. We’ve just got to make sure we don’t waste it.”

Three players scored in double-figures for the Bulldogs, led by Tyree Crump with 18 on six three-pointers, followed by Nicolas Claxton with 14, with Teshaun Hightower and Rayshaun Hammonds chipping in with 10 each.

Although the tempo was certainly fast-paced, there were a number of issues that will need correcting.

Topping the list is turnovers. After committing 20 two weeks ago in the Bulldogs’ exhibition win at UAB, Georgia had 26 against West Georgia.