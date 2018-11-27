As expected, Georgia moved up to No. 4 in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings announced Tuesday night.

The question now is, can they stay there?

If the Bulldogs (11-1) can upend No. 1 Alabama in Saturday afternoon’s SEC Championship (4 p.m., CBS) that answer will be yes.

Lose, and it’s going to take some help – like both Oklahoma and Ohio State losing in their respective championship games – to possibly sneak in as the No. 4 team.

The Bulldogs obviously prefer to take care of business on their own. Quarterback Jake Fromm is confident he and his teammates will make a strong showing.

“It is a big week, but we have had 12 weeks like this before. It comes down to the process and preparing just like we have for every other game,” Eason said. “It is what it is. We have our process, we have gotten it down so we just plan to continue to do that and see how it works out.”

Not surprisingly, the top three spots in the CFP rankings remained the same.

Alabama is No. 1, followed by Clemson at No. 2 and Notre Dame at No. 3.

Oklahoma hopped up to No. 5 behind the Bulldogs, followed by Ohio State at No. 6, Michigan (No. 7), UCF (No. 8), Florida (No. 9) and LSU (No. 10).