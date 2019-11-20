ATHENS, Ga. – For the second straight game, Georgia’s Rayshaun Hammonds proved too much to handle. This time he scored 26 points to lead the Bulldogs to an 82-78 win over arch-rival Georgia Tech Wednesday night at Stegeman Coliseum.

It marked the second straight notable effort for the junior, who also tallied 26 points in Georgia’s victory against Delaware State.

The win, Georgia’s fifth straight over Georgia Tech, improves the Bulldogs to 4-0 while the Yellow Jackets fall to 2-1.

Anthony Edwards added 18 points for the Bulldogs—16 coming in the second half—followed by Tyree Crump with 11.

Michael Devoe scored 34 points, followed by Moses Wright's 18 and Bubba Parham with 10 to lead Georgia Tech, including three-pointers with five seconds left and again at the buzzer. But it was too little, too late.

Leading by eight at the half, Georgia jumped on the Yellow Jackets to start the second, going up by 16 on a three-pointer and driving layup by Crump.

Hammonds continued his good work, scoring five points over the first 4:39 of the second half before a jumper by Tech’s Jose Alvarado brought the Yellow Jackets within 14.

A pair of free throws by Devoe brought Georgia Tech back under 10 at the 13:22 mark, followed two minutes later by Moses Wright with a three-point play. This cut the Bulldogs’ lead to six before Georgia would ultimately extend its lead to as many as 16 points.

Both teams started slowly as the Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets combined to miss their first 11 shots, until Devoe broke the ice with a three-pointer with almost five minutes gone by in the game.

But Hammonds was just starting to warm up, ultimately scoring 19 points in 16 minutes of action in the first half.

The 6-foot-9 junior converted 8 of the 11 shots he attempted, including a pair of three-pointers as Georgia used an 11-0 run late in the first to help the Bulldogs surge to a 35-27 lead.

Georgia returns to action next week in the Maui Classic, where they take on Dayton in the first round. Georgia Tech hosts Arkansas on Monday.