It’s official.

Georgia will serve as host for one of the 16 NCAA Regional set to get underway later this week as announced Sunday night on ESPN.

The Bulldogs (37-19) are hosting for the first time since 2008, which ironically was the last time the Bulldogs ultimately made it to the College World Series.

It’s also Georgia’s first trip to the regionals since 2011, when the Bulldogs played at the regional in Corvallis, Oregon, going 2-2 in the double-elimination tourney.

What’s still unclear is whether or not Georgia will earn a national seed and the opportunity to host a Super Regional should the opportunity arise.

That news, along with what other three teams will be coming to Athens, will be announced Monday at noon on ESPNU.