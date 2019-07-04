Dawgs still pushing for Florida commit Gervon Dexter
Rivals100 defensive end Gervon Dexter committed to the University of Florida back in November of 2018. Since that time, the 6-foot-6, 278 pound prospect has remained firm on that pledge. Georgia ha...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news