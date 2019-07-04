News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-04 05:47:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Dawgs still pushing for Florida commit Gervon Dexter

Trent Smallwood • UGASports
@SmallwoodTrent
Staff

Rivals100 defensive end Gervon Dexter committed to the University of Florida back in November of 2018. Since that time, the 6-foot-6, 278 pound prospect has remained firm on that pledge. Georgia ha...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}