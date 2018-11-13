For the second straight week, Georgia sits at No. 5 in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings.

No surprise there.

The Bulldogs (9-1) stay at No. 5 after the four teams ahead of them – Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan – each won their respective games by convincing margins.

“Obviously their last three wins were extremely impressive, and the bounce-back from the loss at LSU,” CFP chair Rob Mullens said of GeorgiA. “Look at those, coupled with their only loss to a ranked LSU team, we see a very competitive team, strong defense. Offense continues to make strides. That's why the committee has them fifth.”

Mullens was asked specifically why the Wolverines sit ahead of the Bulldogs.

“Well, I mean, Michigan has a very strong resume. They've won nine games in a row,” he said. “Their only loss is to the No. 3 ranked team on the board in the first game of the year, and again, they've got wins over Northwestern at Northwestern, at Michigan State, and a dominant win over Penn State, the No. 1 defense in the country. Strong resume.”

However, as interesting as the rankings may be, for Georgia, they mean absolutely nothing at all.

The Bulldogs control their own destiny as far as returning to the playoffs are concerned. This assumes, of course, they close out the regular season with wins over UMass and Georgia Tech—then find a way to beat Alabama in the SEC Championship.

Should that happen, the Bulldogs would travel to either Dallas or Miami for the semifinals. A loss in the SEC Championship would likely land Georgia in either the Fiesta, Sugar Bowl or Peach Bowl.

This week's ranking

1 Alabama 10-0

2 Clemson 10-0

3 Notre Dame 10-0

4 Michigan 9-1

5 Georgia 9-1

6 Oklahoma 9-1

7 LSU 8-2

8 Washington State 9-1

9 West Virginia 8-1

10 Ohio State 9-1

11 UCF 9-0

12 Syracuse 8-2

13 Florida 7-3

14 Penn State 7-3

15 Texas 7-3

16 Iowa State 6-3

17 Kentucky 7-3

18 Washington 7-3

19 Utah 7-3

20 Boston College 7-3

21 Mississippi State 6-4

22 Northwestern 6-4

23 Utah State 9-1

24 Cincinnati 9-1

25 Boise State 8-2