Kirby Smart knew replacing Roquan Smith at middle linebacker wasn’t going to be easy.

After all, talent like Smith doesn’t come around that often, and in the case of the rookie with the Chicago Bears, you’re talking about one of the best linebackers in Georgia history.

As the Bulldogs get ready to take on Florida this Saturday at TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Georgia is still looking for answers at the position, where inconsistency has been an issue for much of the year.

“As far as our linebackers play, we have kind of been by committee this year. There's nobody that's really stood out. Nobody's played exceptional,” Smart said. “We have a group of guys that rotate and play between the four of them. They continue to do that and work hard at it. I think Monty (Rice) is still trying to get back to Monty from his knee [injury]. He plays hard, plays physical. He's probably lost a little bit of his step with the injury, and hopefully this recovery time has given him a chance to get back to himself.”

Unfortunately, from a personnel standpoint, there appears to be only so much Smart and defensive coordinator Mel Tucker are able to do. Their options appear limited.

Senior Natrez Patrick, junior Tae Crowder and senior Juwan Taylor have joined Rice to make up the main group of four seeing most of the snaps.

Behind them are freshmen Channing Tindall and Quay Walker, although neither has of yet seen a jump in playing time. Jaden Hunter and Nate McBride – at least based on their lack of playing time – do not appear to be part of the mix and are seeing most of their time on special teams.

After giving up 275 yards rushing two weeks ago at LSU, there is obviously room for improvement.

“There wasn’t any loafs of anything. It was more to do with discipline issues and people not filling in the right gaps and stuff like that. We played with toughness,” Taylor said on Monday. “We took the loss into the bye week and just went to work. We worked on just ourselves for two days, really getting after it. We had two really physical days of practice and then Thursday we started working on Florida.”

With Florida (6-1, 4-1) next on the agenda, there’s added pressure on the group to step up its game.

The Gators boast a strong running attack, and with quarterback Felipe Franks, Florida likes to dump the ball off to its backs and attack defenses with other short passes to give their top playmakers as many opportunities as possible.

It will largely be up to Rice, Patrick and company to keep those plays from becoming huge gains.

"I think that's one of the big differences with Dan (Mullen’s) offense. He had backs at times at Mississippi State, but he never consistently had backs. He's got a really good stable of backs, very similar to ours,” Smart said. “It’s kind of a three-headed monster, and they use those guys. They're all thick lowers, powerful guys, run through arm tackles, good running backs. And you look at (Lamical) Perine and (Jordan) Scarlett, they do a great job. First of all, they do a good job catching the ball out of the back field, and they use them as wideouts.”

Scarlett leads the Gators with 70 carries for 381 yards, followed by Perine with 69 carries for 376 yards and Dameon Pierce – who hails from Smart’s hometown of Bainbridge – with 35 carries for 295 yards.

“They’re physical downhill runners, and their offensive line is really big. They've got an offensive line guys that have played a lot of football games in the SEC,” Smart said. “When you look across the offensive front, those are the same guys that have been there – a lot of them played as freshmen. So, they've got a very experienced offensive line and a group of backs that are physical."

So, what will Georgia’s defense – in particularly it’s inside linebackers - have to do?

Smart said the answer is simple.

“We have to do a good job of building the wall up front. We can't have second-level players having to make a bunch of tackles, and a lot of that comes by how you hold up in pass defense,” Smart said. “How are we able to cover them outside and how are we able to control the line of scrimmage up front with five and six guys at times. So, they have a good run team, and they got good running backs. They’re physical, and (Mullen) has always been committed to the run game."